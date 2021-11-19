Video: Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter weigh-ins live stream

We are just one day away from the much anticipated WBO welterweight championship bout between reigning titleholder Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) and former WBC and former IBF champion Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs). This is by far the toughest test of Crawford’s welterweight career and a sellout crowd is expected at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Buuuuut we gotta make sure they’re on weight first. You can watch the weigh-ins live stream at the top of the page, beginning at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT. If you don’t have the ability to watch the video, flick over to ESPN2 and they’ll have live coverage of the weigh-ins as well.

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter airs live and exclusively on ESPN+ PPV at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.