John Allan released from UFC following loss to Dustin Jacoby at UFC 268

John Allan has been released from the UFC.

The light heavyweight fighter was in action earlier this month and dropped a unanimous decision to Dustin Jacoby at UFC 268. The loss would see his time with the promotion come to an end as he took to social media on Thursday to confirm he had indeed been let go.

“I communicate to everyone that I am no longer part of the UFC,” wrote Allan. There were 3 fights in the event [and] although they were good fights, it wasn’t even close to what I am, or what I can show, I went through a lot of problems in the last 3 years, I was out of action for a long time and I couldn’t hit a sequence of fights, and that certainly contributed to this moment. I’m sad, but I don’t see this as a goodbye, but a good-bye.

“And now? Now I’m going to live MMA outside the UFC, keep working hard, looking to evolve, and being who I really am. I already have new plans, and soon we will have news. Follow the plan.”

Allan amassed a professional record of 12-4 before he was invited on to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series Brazil in 2018. The ‘Hunter’ was submitted by Vinicius Moreira via second-round triangle choke. Allan returned to the regional scene, earned a stoppage win over an undefeated prospect in Alexandre Silva and was signed to the UFC less than a month later.

Allan made his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs. Ladd, where he defeated Mike Rodriguez by unanimous decision. However, the win would be overturned to a No Contest after the Brazilian tested positive for a metabolite of tamoxifen, which is a banned substance. Allan received (and completed) a one-year suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and returned to the Octagon at UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori. He lost a split decision to Roman Dolidze.

Allan went 0-2-1 during his UFC tenure and has now joined the likes of Khama Worthy, Livinha Souza and Liana Jojua as recently released UFC fighters.