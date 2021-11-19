Message to Logan Paul: Mike Tyson shares ferocious combo video

YouTuber Logan Paul is rumoured to be returning to the boxing ring in the New Year. The influencer, who scored a big payday with an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the summer, is said to be lined up to face former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson under similar rules.

If this ‘fight’ does come to fruition, Paul—who has never shied away from self-promotion—thinks he’d do pretty well against the one-time most feared boxer on the planet.

Back in June he said “You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson.” Paul reasoned that he would benefit from a considerable size and age advantage over the 44-year-old.

Recently Tyson shared some training footage that appeared to be aimed at showing Paul, and everyone else, that he’s still got it. Check it out below to see Tyson throwing some ferocious combinations.

Tyson’s ability to spark an 0-1 pro boxer might be all for naught, though. There’s a chance Paul vs. Tyson gets made under rules that prohibited knockouts. If that is the case, expect to see another tepid eight round sparring session in the near future that nets the ‘competitors’ a whopping cheque for their troubles.