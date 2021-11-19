UFC Vegas 43 weigh-in video stream

This weekend the UFC is back at the UFC APEX with a bout befitting of the smaller cage housed inside that facility. UFC Vegas 42 has a WEC meets Invicta vibe with just one welterweight bout and all other fights being contested at lightweight and below.

The main event is former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate taking on Ketlen Vieira. The co-main is Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady. Ranked featherweights Joanne Wood (nee Calderwood) vs. Taila Santos also features. The prelim portion of the card is headlined by Tucker Lutz taking on Pat Sabatini. The prelims also see Loma Lookboonmee facing Lupita Godinez.

Before those fights happen, though, we need to get through the official weigh-ins.

You can watch all that action below, with video provided by Ag. Fight. That stream starts at 9 AM ET.

Full results:

Main card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Taila Santos

Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Pat Sabatini vs. Tucker Lutz

Lightweight: Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy

Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Aori Qileng

Featherweight: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Sean Soriano

Strawweight: Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes