Vicente Luque calls out Leon Edwards for title eliminator bout: ‘It would erase all doubt’

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque wants the division to have a clear title contender for Kamaru Usman’s next defense. The unofficial replacement fighter for UFC 268’s main event, where the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ defended his belt for the fifth time, the Brazilian calls out Leon Edwards to meet him in the Octagon in a title eliminator rematch.

Although Luque has already dropped a unanimous decision to Edwards back in March 2017, the ‘Silent Assassin’ believes enough time has passed to warrant a do-over. Furthermore, Vicente thinks that the winner of this fight would end the discussion of who should be the next welterweight title challenger.

“I would’ve taken that fight (against Usman),” Luque told Ag Fight. “I saw a lot of people talking about that fight and I didn’t say much because a lot of people were asking for it. I’m always ready. I was unable to make weight to be the replacement for Usman and Covington, but I got the news on a 10-day notice. If the UFC calls me, I’ll take it and sign the contract. In one month it would be easy to make weight and I would still have time to have a good camp.”

“I think it (a rematch with Edwards) would erase all doubt,” Vicente continued. “Some people think I should fight for the belt. Others think Leon should. He’s on a big win streak, but I’ve been doing some damage in this division, getting wins. A fight between the both of us would erase all doubt and define who’s the next challenge for Usman.”

Currently on a four-fight winning streak, all finishes, Luque (21-7-1) has scored wins over Michael Chiesa, Tyron Woodley, Randy Brown and NIko Price in his last outings. The 29-year-old’s last defeat happened in November 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Stephen Thompson.