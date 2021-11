Share All sharing options for: UFC Vegas 43: Tate vs. Vieira previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC VEGAS 43: ‘TATE VS. VIEIRA’, set for Saturday, November 20th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a women’s bantamweight bout between former champion Miesha Tate and Brazilian contender Ketlen Vieira. In the co-main event, welterweight contender Michael Chiesa takes on undefeated prospect Sean Brady.

The main card airs live on ESPN+ at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT, with prelims on ESPN+ at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT.