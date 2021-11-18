 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC champ Michael Bisping goes dark in ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’

The MMA franchise installment is now available on demand.

By Carolyn Lee Adams
Michael Bisping’s official portrait upon induction into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019. The fighter-turned-actor has a new movie out, Never Back Down Revolt.
Michael Bisping has been steadily building his filmography. His latest role comes as the villain in Never Back Down Revolt.
Photo by Todd Lussier/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Michael Bisping is many things. The UFC fighter turned unlikely UFC middleweight Champion, is commentator, newly minted author, and an actor who has built up a pretty lengthy filmography. His latest role is in the new installment of the Never Back Down MMA franchise, Never Back Down Revolt. As Bisping explained on his Twitter account, he plays a bad guy.

Unfortunately for Bisping, a dubious marketing strategy by Sony Pictures created a negative reaction to the trailer. After promising Spider-Man fans that a No Way Home trailer would be released, Sony instead foisted a Never Back Down: Revolt trailer onto a cranky Marvel army. It’s hard to say why Sony thought the people who enjoy Spider-Man would also like to see Michael Bisping beat up women, but unsurprisingly, they didn’t.

Whether non-Marvel audiences will like Janek remains to be seen. The character is pretty villainous, as the plot centers around kidnapped women forced to fight for the entertainment of evil men. Olivia Popica and James Faulkner also star.

Never Back Down: Revolt is now available on Blu Ray and Digital.

