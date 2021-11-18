Kevin Lee gets six-month suspension and $16K fine for failed drug test

UFC welterweight Kevin Lee isn’t seeing any action for quite awhile. Per MMA Fighting, the Nevada Athletic Commission handed a six-month suspension on “The Motown Phenom” for testing positive for Adderall.

At the time, Nevada had only issued a “temporary suspension” with no specific length of time. But on Wednesday, the NAC unanimously voted on the six-month ban, which means Lee will be out of commission until February 28, 2022.

Along with the suspension, the 29-year-old fighter will also have to pay a $16,500 fine, as well as $326 for administration fees. Lee must first settle the fines in full and submit a clean drug test before he’ll be eligible to apply for a new license in Nevada.

To his credit, Lee already owned up to his mistake.

“It wouldn’t have been an issue, but I got a little arrogant in it,” Lee said in a recent MMA Hour appearance. “I thought that I would be fine without it and that it would just get out of my system much faster.

“But I think with not cutting as much weight I just — I should have applied for the TUE. I’m still kind of kicking myself in the ass over it because it’s a legit prescription. It’s a legit diagnosis, and I think I just went about it in an unprofessional way to get that done.”

Lee (18-7) last fought at UFC Vegas 25 in August against Daniel Rodriguez. He lost via unanimous decision and is now on a two-fight skid.