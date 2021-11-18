 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs. Tate picks, odds, & analysis

Zane Simon & Connor Ruebusch are back to break down this week’s UFC event in Las Vegas, NV. With picks and odds for every fight on the card. From Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate in the main event down to Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes in the opening prelim.

By Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch
Produced by Stephie Haynes & June M. Williams
This week’s UFC Vegas 43 card doesn’t necessarily have the feel of a banger, on paper, but it has some solid bookings all up and down. Miesha Tate looks to continue her comeback tour in the main event against Ketlen Vieira. While undefeated welterweight prospect Sean Brady gets a real chance to make a splash in the co-main against Michael Chiesa. Throw some JoJo (Calder)Wood in the mix and a surefire banger between Davey Grant and Adrian Yanez and it just might all shake out to be a pretty fun time.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 43 fight card, as it stands right now:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 6pm/3pm ET&PT
Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira At 1:59, Odds 9:28, Picks, Both: Tate
Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady At 14:20, Odds 26:28, Picks, Both: Brady
Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang At 26:42, Odds 34:45, Picks, Both: Kang
Joanne Wood (Calderwood) vs. Taila Santos At 35:02, Odds 46:13, Picks, Both: Santos
Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez At 47:34, Odds 56:53, Picks, Zane: Grant, Connor: Yanez

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 3pm/12pm ET&PT
Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini At 1:07, Odds 16:32, Picks, Zane: Sabatini, Connor: Lutz
Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy At 17:57, Odds 27:25, Picks, Both: Levy
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez At 28:10, Odds 36:57, Picks, Both: Godinez
Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney At 37:27, Odds 42:09, Picks, Both: Ziam
Cody Durden vs. Qileng Aori At 42:23, Odds 51:04, Picks, Both: Durden
Sean Soriano vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke At 51:49, Odds 57:11, Picks, Both: Soriano
Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes At 57:26, Odds 1:03:37, Picks, Both: Pinheiro

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC Vegas 42: Zane went 6/11, Connor 7/11. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 417/664 and Connor is now 405/664.

