This week’s UFC Vegas 43 card doesn’t necessarily have the feel of a banger, on paper, but it has some solid bookings all up and down. Miesha Tate looks to continue her comeback tour in the main event against Ketlen Vieira. While undefeated welterweight prospect Sean Brady gets a real chance to make a splash in the co-main against Michael Chiesa. Throw some JoJo (Calder)Wood in the mix and a surefire banger between Davey Grant and Adrian Yanez and it just might all shake out to be a pretty fun time.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 43 fight card, as it stands right now:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 6pm/3pm ET&PT

Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira — At 1:59, Odds 9:28, Picks, Both: Tate

Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady — At 14:20, Odds 26:28, Picks, Both: Brady

Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang — At 26:42, Odds 34:45, Picks, Both: Kang

Joanne Wood (Calderwood) vs. Taila Santos — At 35:02, Odds 46:13, Picks, Both: Santos

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez — At 47:34, Odds 56:53, Picks, Zane: Grant, Connor: Yanez

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 3pm/12pm ET&PT

Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini — At 1:07, Odds 16:32, Picks, Zane: Sabatini, Connor: Lutz

Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy — At 17:57, Odds 27:25, Picks, Both: Levy

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez — At 28:10, Odds 36:57, Picks, Both: Godinez

Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney — At 37:27, Odds 42:09, Picks, Both: Ziam

Cody Durden vs. Qileng Aori — At 42:23, Odds 51:04, Picks, Both: Durden

Sean Soriano vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke — At 51:49, Odds 57:11, Picks, Both: Soriano

Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes — At 57:26, Odds 1:03:37, Picks, Both: Pinheiro

