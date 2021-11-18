This week’s UFC Vegas 43 card doesn’t necessarily have the feel of a banger, on paper, but it has some solid bookings all up and down. Miesha Tate looks to continue her comeback tour in the main event against Ketlen Vieira. While undefeated welterweight prospect Sean Brady gets a real chance to make a splash in the co-main against Michael Chiesa. Throw some JoJo (Calder)Wood in the mix and a surefire banger between Davey Grant and Adrian Yanez and it just might all shake out to be a pretty fun time.
For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the prelims Vivi below.
Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 43 fight card, as it stands right now:
ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 6pm/3pm ET&PT
Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira — At 1:59, Odds 9:28, Picks, Both: Tate
Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady — At 14:20, Odds 26:28, Picks, Both: Brady
Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang — At 26:42, Odds 34:45, Picks, Both: Kang
Joanne Wood (Calderwood) vs. Taila Santos — At 35:02, Odds 46:13, Picks, Both: Santos
Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez — At 47:34, Odds 56:53, Picks, Zane: Grant, Connor: Yanez
ESPN+ PRELIMS | 3pm/12pm ET&PT
Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini — At 1:07, Odds 16:32, Picks, Zane: Sabatini, Connor: Lutz
Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy — At 17:57, Odds 27:25, Picks, Both: Levy
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez — At 28:10, Odds 36:57, Picks, Both: Godinez
Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney — At 37:27, Odds 42:09, Picks, Both: Ziam
Cody Durden vs. Qileng Aori — At 42:23, Odds 51:04, Picks, Both: Durden
Sean Soriano vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke — At 51:49, Odds 57:11, Picks, Both: Soriano
Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes — At 57:26, Odds 1:03:37, Picks, Both: Pinheiro
For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC Vegas 42: Zane went 6/11, Connor 7/11. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 417/664 and Connor is now 405/664.
