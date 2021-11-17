Video: Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter pre-fight press conference live stream

It’s a big boxing night this Saturday (Nov. 20) in Las Vegas, as undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) takes on former WBC champion Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs). This is no doubt the biggest fight for Crawford in some time and definitely his biggest at welterweight. Porter took Errol Spence Jr to a split decision (although giving Porter a card was generous) and is otherwise extraordinarily difficult for any elite fighter to beat.

Also of note is that this is Crawford’s last fight on his Top Rank contract, so for those hoping to see him against Errol Spence Jr, a trip to “the other side of the street” and to PBC may be in his future. We’ll see. He’s gotta win this one first.

Before they get to the ring, there’s one more press conference to sit through. You can watch the final Crawford vs. Porter press conference at the top of the page starting at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT.

Crawford vs. Porter airs live on ESPN+ PPV at a cost of $69.99. The main card is expected to begin straight after the end of UFC Vegas 43, so the events will not clash.