Liana Jojua released after UFC Vegas 42 weight miss, loss to Cortney Casey

Liana Jojua is the latest fighter to depart the UFC roster.

The Georgian women’s flyweight is no longer with the promotion following last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 42 loss to Cortney Casey. Prior to her decision loss, Jojua missed weight by 2.5 lbs, which Casey was none too happy about.

Jojua (8-5) began her UFC career at bantamweight, losing to Sarah Moras by TKO in a fight Moras missed weight by a couple of pounds. She dropped to flyweight and got her first (and only) win inside the Octagon by submitting Diana Belbita. A doctor stoppage TKO loss to Miranda Maverick soon followed, and she was scarcely competitive against Casey and ended up not winning a single round.

With a 1-3 mark and a weight miss to boot, this is not a particularly surprising decision by the UFC, who’ve clearly been busy with trimming the lower-end of the roster at a time when they’ve added 39 fighters from Dana White’s Contender Series and figure to add more with The Ultimate Fighter gearing up for its 30th season next year.

Other recently released UFC fighters include Khama Worthy and former Invicta FC strawweight champion Livinha Souza.