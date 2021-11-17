 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Masvidal ‘would murder you’ - Teammate says Leon Edwards is ‘super lucky’ for UFC 269 cancellation

UFC lightweight and Jorge Masvidal’s teammate Mateusz Gamrot had some words for Leon Edwards.

By Milan Ordoñez
Jorge Masvidal prepares to fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.
Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

After two long years, the grudge match between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal was finally booked. The two were scheduled to be part of UFC 269’s main card on December 11th in Las Vegas.

Last week, the UFC announced the cancellation of the said fight after “Gamebred” sustained an undisclosed injury in training. Left without an opponent once again, “Rocky” aired out his disappointment towards Masvidal and his situation through a single tweet.

These comments eventually reached the Masvidal camp over at the American Top Team in Florida. This urged UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot to issue a response.

The number-three ranked Edwards is no stranger to fight cancellations. In March 2020, he was scheduled to face former champion Tyron Woodley in London. The bout was subsequently scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was then paired with rising star Khamzat Chimaev to headline an event in December 2020. That fight was canceled thrice after both men tested positive for the virus, which Chimaev experienced long-term effects from up until February.

Edwards last saw action in June against Nate Diaz, whom he defeated via unanimous decision. Masvidal, meanwhile, is coming off a knockout loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 in April.

