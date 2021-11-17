 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Holloway expects ‘championship reign’ for Yair Rodriguez after UFC Vegas 42 barnburner

Max Holloway has nothing but praises for Yair Rodriguez, whom he went through a five-round war with at UFC Vegas 42.

By Milan Ordoñez
Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez trade strikes at UFC Vegas 42.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

For the second time in 2021, Max Holloway went through a five-round war. This time, it was against the flashy, kick-heavy Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42 this past weekend.

Ultimately, it was the 29-year-old former champion who emerged victorious via decision. And after going through the wringer, Holloway had nothing but praises for “El Pantera.”

“UFC told me I could wait my ass off. But to get guys like Yair… that’s why people are scared to fight (him), ‘cause this guy’s a dangerous man,” he told Michael Bisping during the Octagon interview. “If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. And the best is Blessed, baby.

“All love to Yair. This guy’s a beast. VIVA MEXICO!”

This week, Holloway once again gave a shout-out to his opponent in a series of tweets.

Holloway also expects a future title reign for Rodriguez.

The number three-ranked Rodriguez (13-3, 1 NC) holds notable wins over B.J. Penn, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, and Jeremy Stephens, among others. He also won performances bonuses for seven out of his 11 UFC fights.

