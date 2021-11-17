Holloway expects ‘championship reign’ for Yair Rodriguez after UFC Vegas 42 barnburner

For the second time in 2021, Max Holloway went through a five-round war. This time, it was against the flashy, kick-heavy Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42 this past weekend.

Ultimately, it was the 29-year-old former champion who emerged victorious via decision. And after going through the wringer, Holloway had nothing but praises for “El Pantera.”

“UFC told me I could wait my ass off. But to get guys like Yair… that’s why people are scared to fight (him), ‘cause this guy’s a dangerous man,” he told Michael Bisping during the Octagon interview. “If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. And the best is Blessed, baby.

“All love to Yair. This guy’s a beast. VIVA MEXICO!”

This week, Holloway once again gave a shout-out to his opponent in a series of tweets.

If you want to understand how Yair does his ninja stuff, look at his team. If you want to understand why, look at his family and the sacrifices they've made together to make it to the Octagon. — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 15, 2021

Holloway also expects a future title reign for Rodriguez.

Shout outs to Parral, Chihuahua. Love you, brother. Looking forward to your championship reign some day. We should be amigos, probably pic.twitter.com/WLoHlgNY2A — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 15, 2021

The number three-ranked Rodriguez (13-3, 1 NC) holds notable wins over B.J. Penn, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, and Jeremy Stephens, among others. He also won performances bonuses for seven out of his 11 UFC fights.