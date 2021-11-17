‘U Fight Cheap’ - Cris Cyborg criticizes UFC in light of new financial earning reports

Former UFC champion Cris Cyborg has zero interest in returning to the Octagon, in case that was not already crystal clear.

Cyborg, who has long had issues with Dana White and the company’s way of doing business, refused to be silent after the new Endeavor Group Holdings financial earning reports that came to public this Tuesday.

Not only did the document show that the UFC continues to have massive revenue under Endeavor’s umbrella, it also revealed that the past nine months proved to be the most lucrative in the company’s history.

In a statement from Endeavor reported by MMA Fighting, CEO Ari Emanuel showed his intention to keep on bringing high numbers from the UFC before 2021 comes to an end.

“We continue to capitalize on the elevated demand for premium content and live events coming out of the pandemic,” Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said. “Given our unique positioning within the sports and entertainment industry and our ability to leverage powerful secular content trends, we see no signs of this momentum waning through the end of the year.”

It was under the tweet that leads to this story on MMA Fighting that Cyborg replied and once again shared her thoughts on the UFC’s fighter pay system, which she does not think compensate fighters fairly.

U Fight Cheap. More and more big names going to leave and be replaced with contender series contracts — @CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) November 16, 2021

The UFC reported a revenue of $288 million dollars in the third quarter of 2021, and Endeavor called this stretch the “best nine-month, year-to-date period in UFC history.”

Cyborg herself left the company in 2019, due to fighter pay and other issues with the promotion. Ever since leaving the Octagon for Bellator, the 36-year-old became their new featherweight champion in January 2020 and has scored four straight wins, all by finishes.

Most recently, Cyborg knocked out Sinead Kavanagh in the first round of Bellator 271’s main event, on November 12. Before that, Cris had scored wins over Leslie Smith, Arlene Blencowe and Julia Budd.