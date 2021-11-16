 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 43: Tate vs. Vieira fight card

Check out the fight card and bout order for UFC Vegas 43.

By Mookie Alexander
Miesha Tate reacts after her victory over Marion Reneau in July 2021.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The final UFC event of November is another Fight Night card at the APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event, former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate looks to make it 2-0 in her comeback trail when she takes on Brazil’s Ketlen Vieira. This fight was supposed to be a main event last month but Tate tested positive for COVID-19.

In the co-main event, there’s a big step up in competition for undefeated welterweight prospect Sean Brady, as he battles contender Michael Chiesa. There’s also an important women’s flyweight matchup between Taila Santos and Joanne Wood (formerly Joanne Calderwood before she married her coach John Wood).

Here’s the full fight card for UFC Vegas 43 on November 20th:

Main Card (6 PM ET, ESPN+)

Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira

Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Joanne Wood vs. Taila Santos

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

Preliminary Card (3 PM ET, ESPN+)

Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini

Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Loopy Godinez

Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney

Cody Durden vs. Aori Qileng

Sean Soriano vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes

