UFC Vegas 42 medical suspensions: Ben Rothwell, 6 others facing potential six-month suspensions

Headliners Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez were involved in a very competitive five-round fight at UFC Vegas 42 on Saturday night, but neither of them is expected to be away from competition for too long. Co-headliners Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Ben Rothwell were the shortest fight of the night, yet both men are facing potential six-month medical suspensions, per the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

Rogerio de Lima swarmed Rothwell with a barrage of punches that ended the fight in just 32 seconds. In that brief period, ‘Pezão’ and ‘Big’ appeared to have suffered injuries to their right hand and nose, respectively. Rogerio de Lima and Rothwell must have X-rays done and will need negative results to avoid being on the sidelines until May.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by mixedmartialarts.com):

Max Holloway (laceration above right eye): Suspended until Dec. 14 and no contact until Dec. 5

Yair Rodriguez (laceration): Suspended until Dec. 29 and no contact until Dec. 14

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (right hand): Must have X-ray of right hand. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until May 13, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Dec. 14 and no contact until Dec. 5

Ben Rothwell (nose): Must have X-ray of nose. Should result come back positive, clearance from an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor needed or no contest until May 13, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Dec. 29 and no contact until Dec. 14

Leah Letson: Suspended until Dec. 29 and no contact until Dec. 14

Khaos Williams (right hand): Must have X-ray of right hand. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until may 13, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Dec. 5 and no contact until Nov. 28

Miguel Baeza: Suspended until Dec. 29 and no contact until Dec. 14

Julio Arce: Suspended until Dec. 29 and no contact until Dec. 14

Thiago Moises (left scalp laceration): Suspended until Dec. 29 and no contact until Dec. 14

Andrea Lee (left hand and foot): Must have X-rays of left hand and foot. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until May 13, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Dec. 14 and no contact until Dec. 5

Cynthia Calvillo (right orbital): Must have right inferior orbital wall fracture cleared by ophthalmologist, ENT or OMF doctor or no contest until May 13, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Jan. 13 and no contact until Dec. 29

Collin Anglin: Suspended until Dec. 14 and no contact until Dec. 5

Courtney Casey (right hand): Must have X-ray of right hand. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until May 13, 2022.

Liana Jojua (nose): Must have broken nose cleared by ENT doctor or no contest until May 13, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Dec. 29 and no contact until Dec. 14

Marc Diakiese: Suspended until Nov. 28 and no contact until Nov. 21

Kennedy Nzechukwu: Suspended until Dec. 29 and no contact until Dec. 14