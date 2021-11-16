 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Rich little weirdo’ - Sonnen roasts ‘dork’ McGregor for TV staredown stunt; Conor responds

Chael Sonnen roasted Conor McGregor for weird TV staredown with Max Holloway.

By Anton Tabuena
Chael Sonnen roasted Conor McGregor. Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Conor McGregor has a habit of trying to steal some of the spotlight and make UFC events about him, constantly doing his typical tweet-and-delete spree as he sits on the sidelines. He predictably did the same as Max Holloway competed this past weekend, posting a pretty bizarre clip of him staring down his television set.

One of those who roasted McGregor is Chael Sonnen, who called him a “dork” and a “weirdo” for the since deleted social media stunt.

“Conor is on the verge of being a little rich weirdo,” Sonnen said. “It’s the last thing I wanted for him, but if you mark out for your own gimmick to this extent... He’s posting things and he’s deleting them. I’ve got to give the troll effort a hundred percent, as a former troll myself I get it.

“If there was a UFC, you didn’t step foot in it, you didn’t throw a single punch and you can steal a headline on ESPN+, you’re doing something well. But in all fairness, Conor is not going to step in there with Max any more than he was going to step in there with the guy from last week, the week before that, or whoever he pulls out of his hat for next week,” he continued.

“Conor is still a big draw, but he’s really working against himself. He’s being a weirdo. Is this what he wants as his identity? A guy walking around with his shirt off, screaming at the television set? I mean, c’mon! When you were 22 years old that was one thing, but as a husband and a father, you’re a little bit like a dork.”

Of course it didn’t take long for McGregor to respond with his typical lines about being rich. This sparked a back and forth, which is pretty much what Sonnen wanted in the first place.

