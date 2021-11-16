‘Your priorities are in the wrong place’ - Jon Jones slams critics of domestic violence case

Arguably one of the biggest misdeeds that Jon Jones’ committed happened two months ago in Las Vegas. It was a domestic violence case where he allegedly caused physical harm to his fiancée, along with a possible felony charge for supposedly damaging a police vehicle.

It was the straw that broke the camel’s back, at least for his coaches at the famed JacksonWink Academy. After a long partnership, striking coach Mike Winkeljohn decided to ban Jones from the facility because of the incident.

But as far as Jones is concerned, that’s all water under the bridge. And if you’re still talking about it, you need to get your priorities straight. That’s what Jones wrote and sent out in a recent tweet, which like many of his posts, was deleted. BJPenn.com, however, kept the receipts.

A fan later responded, which urged Jones to clarify his initial post.

Jones has since moved to Jackson’s MMA Acoma, a smaller affiliate facility run by ex-fighter Nick Urso. And as he promises, “the best is yet to come!”