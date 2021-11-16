MMA fighter accused of murdering doctor after dispute over COVID-19 vaccine

Pro MMA fighter Akmal Khozhiev, 27, has been arrested in Guam and charged with first-degree aggravated murder and second-degree aggravated assault (per The Guam Daily Post). Reportedly Khozhiev was arrested after confessing to police that he had murdered Dr. Miran Ribati, a local radiologist.

Khozhiev and Ribati knew each other through a local gym. They were dining together in an apartment before Ribati was killed. A witness reported that Khozhiev and Ribati argued about COVID-19 vaccines and that Khozhiev told Ribati that he no longer trusted him.

Police say that after this argument Khozhiev choked Ribati, took him down onto the ground and used his legs to restrain his arms while he continued choking him. Khozhiev is said to have let Ribati go after a witness stepped in. The witness said Khozhiev hit him twice in the head and then retrieved an animal bone that was left over from dinner.

Khozhiev is accused of repeatedly stabbing Ribati in the neck with the bone. The witness claimed Ribati tried to run away, but Khozhiev then produced a knife and stabbed Ribati multiple times with that weapon.

Steel Athletics, where both Ribati and Khozhiev trained, posted a memorial for Ribati on Instagram.

Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, where Ribati worked, issued a statement regarding Ribati’s death (per PNC). It reads:

“Dr. Ribati was an Interventional Radiologist at GMHA, serving the community for over three years. His talents were undeniable and impeccable; his passion unparalleled; his accolades from patients in droves. He will be sorely missed among colleagues, staff and the entire Guam healthcare community. Our hearts and condolences are with Dr. Ribati’s family. May God bless them and support them in this difficult time.”