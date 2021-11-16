Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 145

UFC Vegas 42 recap: Holloway wins classic vs. Rodriguez, Herb Dean has another bad day at work - 3:45

Bellator planning “massive” retirement fight for Fedor Emelianenko - 31:10

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2021/11/bellator-planning-massive-retirement-fight-for-fedor-emelianenko-this-is-not-going-to-just-be-a-normal-fight

Canelo vs. Plant pulls in estimated 800,000 PPV buys - 37:41

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2021/11/12/22779270/report-canelo-alvarez-vs-caleb-plant-estimated-800000-ppv-buys-boxing-news

SOCIAL MEDIA’S TOP MOMENTS - 47:00

Cris Cyborg starches Sinead Kavanagh

https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1459387252879069184

https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1459392519557554183

A badass flying knee in Bellator

https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1459336825550655495

The living embodiment of out on your feet

https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1459647072244846595

Jaime Munguia and Gabriel Rosado go to war

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZuCYNqcWvwk

