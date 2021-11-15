Pearl Gonzalez: Loss to Britain Hart at BKFC 22 was my ‘last bare-knuckle fight’

Pearl Gonzalez is done with bare-knuckle fighting following her unanimous decision loss to Britain Hart at Bare Knuckle FC 22 this past Friday.

The former UFC and Invicta FC veteran made her second appearance under the BKFC banner and went the distance with Hart in a very competitive fight. Although Gonzalez landed more punches and caused some serious damage in the form of a deep cut under the left eye of her opponent, the judges would see the fight in favor of Hart with scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46.

Gonzalez took to Instagram after the fight to address the loss to Hart in an emotional video and reveal that it was her last bare-knuckle fight.

“Thank you guys for all that tuned in, I had an amazing time out there,” said Gonzalez. “When I tell you that I didn’t choose fighting, fighting chose me. There’s nothing better than the feeling of being inside of a fight and fighting someone. Didn’t get the decision I wanted. S—t happens. This is life. I’ll tell you one thing. I will never give up on myself. I will never stop fighting and I will never stop trying and pursuing to be better every single day. I love you guys. Thank you for all that tuned in and supported me.”

Gonzalez signed a multi-fight deal with BKFC in April and made her promotional debut at BKFC 18 in June. The ‘Chi-Town Princess’ dominated Charisa Sigala en route to a unanimous decision win and later expressed interest in fights against fellow high-profile signings such as Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich.

Gonzalez has alluded to a return to mixed martial arts, where she amassed an overall record of 10-5 as professional. The 35-year-old most recently competed in MMA at Invicta FC 39: Frey vs. Cummins 11 and lost a unanimous decision to Miranda Maverick.