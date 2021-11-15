Khama Worthy, former Invicta FC champion Livinha Souza released from the UFC

The UFC has parted ways with two more fighters.

Lightweight Khama Worthy, who burst onto the scene with a surprise win in his UFC debut, announced on Instagram that he’s no longer with the promotion after suffering three consecutive defeats.

“I just got word from my management team that I’ve been cut from the UFC. I just wanted to thank the @ufc and @danawhite for the amazing opportunity!” Worthy wrote.

Worthy (16-9) signed with the UFC in 2019 on short notice to take on prospect Devonte Smith. The Pittsburgh native defied the long odds and knocked out Smith in the opening round, taking a Performance of the Night bonus in the process. He followed that up with a third-round submission of Luis Pena in June of last year, but a series of first-round knockout losses followed against Ottman Azaitar, Jamie Mullarkey, and most recently Jai Herbert in October.

Also gone from the roster is former Invicta FC strawweight champion Livinha Souza, who lost to Randa Markos last month and now both women are no longer under UFC contract.

“Stopping by to tell you all that I’m no longer part of the UFC,” Souza wrote Thursday on Instagram (translated by MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz). “I had bad fights, highs and lows, many injuries, and couldn’t perform and deliver my best. I don’t regret anything in this journey because it was a learning experience, but that’s life. I want to thank everyone for your support, my manager, my sponsors and friends, and everyone that cheered for me.

“My manager Lucas Lutkus and I will seek for new MMA organizations now to continue getting better and seeking that joy through good fights.”

Souza (14-4) won her first two UFC fights over Alex Chambers and Sarah Frota, but suffered a decision loss to Briana Van Buren. After bouncing back with a decision over Ashley Yoder, the Brazilian was stopped by Amanda Lemos and then had the aforementioned loss to Markos.

With Dana White’s Contender Series signing 39 more fighters from its recently completed 5th season, expect more news about UFC roster cuts in the near future.