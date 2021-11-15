UFC Vegas 42 Reactions & UFC Vegas 43 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 42 REACTIONS – 1:15

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw five exhilarating first round finishes, eight impressive KO/TKO’s, one submission, and two hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, bonuses for putting forth POTN efforts went to Andrea Lee & Khaos Williams; FOTN honors went to Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez. What a wild Saturday of fights we have to share with you, join us to discuss all the action...

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 42: ‘MAX HOLLOWAY VS YAIR RODRIGUEZ’ updated fight records & results —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. NOV 13

At 32:56 - 11. 145lbs: Max Holloway (22-6) DEF. Yair Rodriguez (13-3) — DEC, Unanimous (49-46, 48-47x2)

At 30:25 - 10. 265lbs: Marcos Rogério de Lima (19-7) DEF. Ben Rothwell (39-14) – KO/TKO, Punches (Standing TKO) at 0:32 of Rd 1

At 27:15 - 9. 145lbs: Felicia Spencer (9-3) DEF. Leah Letson (5-2) – KO/TKO, G&P at 4:25 of Rd 3, Total 14:25

At 22:45 - 8. 170lbs: Khaos Williams (13-2) DEF. Miguel Baeza (10-2) – KO/TKO, Punches at 1:02 of Rd 2, Total 11:02

At 20:42 - 7. 135lbs: Yadong Song (18-5) DEF. Julio Arce (17-5) – KO/TKO, Punches at 1:35 of Rd 2, Total 6:35

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 18:03 - 6. 155lbs: Joel Alvarez (19-2) DEF. Thiago Moisés (15-6) – KO/TKO, Elbows & Uppercuts (Standing TKO) at 3:01 of Rd 1

At 15:16 - 5. 125lbs: Andrea Lee (13-5) DEF. Cynthia Calvillo (9-4) – KO/TKO, Corner Stoppage at 5:00 of Rd 2, Total 10:00

At 12:34 - 4. 145lbs: Sean Woodson (9-1) DEF. Collin Anglin (8-3) – KO/TKO, Hooks to the Body at 4:30 of Rd 1

At 11:20- 3. 125lbs: Cortney Casey (10-9) DEF. Liana Jojua (8-5) – DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

At 8:55 - 2. 155lbs: Rafael Alves (20-10) DEF. Marc Diakiese (14-5) – SUB, Guillotine Choke at 1:48 of Rd 1

At 7:12 - 1. 205lbs: Da Un Jung (15-2) DEF. Kennedy Nzechukwu (9-2) – KO/TKO, Standing Elbows at 3:04 of Rd 1

"They said not to throw it in round 3, but I said 'fuck it and threw it anyways.'" - Cortney Casey on her broken right hand. #UFCVegas42 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 13, 2021

UFC VEGAS 43 PICKS – 41:09

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’ and then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 43 bout sheet, leading their way up to our Co-Main Event, and wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, NV, this Saturday, November 20th., 2021.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com (bout order subject to change):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. NOV 20 - 6PM/3PM ETPT (14 Cares)

12. 135lbs: Ketlen Vieira (11-2) vs. Meisha Tate (19-7) — At 55:10, 3 Cares (Everyone)

11. 170lbs: Michael Chiesa (17-5) vs. Sean Brady (14-0) – 52:08, 3 Cares (Everyone)

10. 135lbs: Rani Yahya (27-10) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (17-8) – At 50:58, 3 Cares (Everyone)

9. 125lbs: Joanne Wood (15-6) vs. Taila Santos (18-1) – At 48:49, 3 Cares (Everyone)

8. 145lbs: Adrian Yanez (14-3) vs. Davey Grant (11-5) – At 47:25, 2 Cares (Stephie, John)

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 2PM/11AM ETPT (2 Cares)

7. 145lbs: Tucker Lutz (12-1) vs. Pat Sabatini (15-3) – At 47:14

6. 155lbs: Rafa Garcia (12-2) vs. Natan Levy (6-0) – At 46:25

5. 115lbs: Loma Lookboonmee (6-2) vs. Lupita Godinez (6-2) – At 45:05, 1 Care (Stephie)

4. 155lbs: Terrance McKinney (11-3) vs. Fares Ziam (12-3) – At 44:26, 1 Care (Stephie)

3. 125lbs: Cody Durden (11-3) vs. Qileng Aori (18-8) – At 44:02

2. 145lbs: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (19-7) vs. Sean Soriano (14-7) – At 43:28

115lbs: Luana Pinheiro (9-1) vs. Sam Hughes (5-3) – At 42:09

