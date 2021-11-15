‘No guns, no knives’ - UFC middleweight Sean Strickland involved in road rage incident

From physical altercations in the gym to threatening violence against his critics, you can probably describe UFC middleweight Sean Strickland as a bit of a loose cannon. He also admitted to having murder fantasies and a neo-Nazi past, which likely exacerbates his already controversial image.

Recently, the 30-year-old fighter was once again involved in some trouble. In a video he posted via Instagram, Strickland appeared to be having some words with another individual on the road.

Sean Strickland simply doesn’t give af pic.twitter.com/pfKoH5Bkip — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 14, 2021

“Pull down your window,” Strickland was heard saying. “Do you have a gun or a knife? I’m saying I’ll pull over. No guns or knives.”

The other individual is heard saying he has “bullets,” right before the 15-second clip ended.

Strickland hasn’t been shy about his aggressive approach to both his life and career.

Currently on a five-fight win streak, Strickland (24-3) was supposed to face Luke Rockhold at UFC 268. The former champ, however, pulled out because of an injury and the fight was subsequently called off.

Strickland last saw action in July against Uriah Hall, whom he defeated via unanimous decision.