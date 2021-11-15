Fights on Tap: Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad among 22 UFC fights announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
The UFC had a few changes to its schedule for the final events of the year. The promotion either announced or finalized 22 new fights this week, and an important welterweight clash between No. 5 and No. 9 in the division has been finalized.
Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad were added to UFC Vegas 45 currently scheduled for Dec. 18 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Thompson recently saw a two-fight win streak snapped by Gilbert Burns this past July at UFC 264, where ‘Wonderboy’ was defeated by unanimous decision. Prior to the loss to Burns, Thompson earned decision wins overs Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal at UFC 244 and UFC Vegas 17 respectively. Muhammad kept busy this year and went 2-0-1, with wins over Dhiego Lima and Demian Maia added to his resume.
UFC Fight Night — November 20
Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes — women’s strawweight
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Loopy Godinez — women’s strawweight
UFC Fight Night — December 4
Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall — welterweight
Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic — middleweight
UFC 269 — December 11
Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick — women’s flyweight
Tai Tuivasa vs. Augusto Sakai — heavyweight
Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders — middleweight
UFC Fight Night — December 18
Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad — welterweight
Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot — lightweight
Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill — women’s strawweight
UFC Fight Night — January 15
Silvana Gómez Juaréz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos — women’s flyweight
UFC 270 — January 22
Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius — women’s strawweight
UFC Fight Night — February 5
Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar — flyweight
Nick Maximov vs. Punahele Soriano — middleweight
UFC 271 — February 12
Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant — light heavyweight
Mike ‘Blood Diamond’ Mathetha vs. Orion Cosce — welterweight
Ed Herman vs. Maxim Grishin — light heavyweight
Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez — bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — February 19
Kyle Daukaus vs. Julian Marquez — middleweight
Mario Bautista vs. Khalid Taha — bantamweight
Nasrat Haqparast vs. John Makdessi — lightweight
UFC Fight Night — March 26
Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa — women’s bantamweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 131 — December 10
Matthew Bonner vs. Djati Melan — middleweight
John-Martin Fraser vs. Christian Duncan — middleweight
Jean N’Doye vs. Tom Mearns — featherweight
Nik Bagley vs. Scott Pedersen — featherweight
Cage Warriors 132 — December 11
Sam Creasey vs. Luke Shanks II — flyweight
Justin Moore vs. Mick Stantos — middleweight
Scott Malone vs. Conor Hignett — flyweight
Aaron Aby vs. Samir Faiddine — flyweight
Adam Amarasinghe vs. Michele Martignoni — flyweight
Jamie Richardson vs. Leonardo Damiani — welterweight
