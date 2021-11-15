Fights on Tap: Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad among 22 UFC fights announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The UFC had a few changes to its schedule for the final events of the year. The promotion either announced or finalized 22 new fights this week, and an important welterweight clash between No. 5 and No. 9 in the division has been finalized.

Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad were added to UFC Vegas 45 currently scheduled for Dec. 18 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Thompson recently saw a two-fight win streak snapped by Gilbert Burns this past July at UFC 264, where ‘Wonderboy’ was defeated by unanimous decision. Prior to the loss to Burns, Thompson earned decision wins overs Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal at UFC 244 and UFC Vegas 17 respectively. Muhammad kept busy this year and went 2-0-1, with wins over Dhiego Lima and Demian Maia added to his resume.

UFC Fight Night — November 20

Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes — women’s strawweight

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Loopy Godinez — women’s strawweight

UFC Fight Night — December 4

Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall — welterweight

Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic — middleweight

UFC 269 — December 11

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick — women’s flyweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Augusto Sakai — heavyweight

Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — December 18

Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad — welterweight

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot — lightweight

Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill — women’s strawweight

UFC Fight Night — January 15

Silvana Gómez Juaréz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos — women’s flyweight

UFC 270 — January 22

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius — women’s strawweight

UFC Fight Night — February 5

Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar — flyweight

Nick Maximov vs. Punahele Soriano — middleweight

UFC 271 — February 12

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant — light heavyweight

Mike ‘Blood Diamond’ Mathetha vs. Orion Cosce — welterweight

Ed Herman vs. Maxim Grishin — light heavyweight

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — February 19

Kyle Daukaus vs. Julian Marquez — middleweight

Mario Bautista vs. Khalid Taha — bantamweight

Nasrat Haqparast vs. John Makdessi — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — March 26

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa — women’s bantamweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 131 — December 10

Matthew Bonner vs. Djati Melan — middleweight

John-Martin Fraser vs. Christian Duncan — middleweight

Jean N’Doye vs. Tom Mearns — featherweight

Nik Bagley vs. Scott Pedersen — featherweight

Cage Warriors 132 — December 11

Sam Creasey vs. Luke Shanks II — flyweight

Justin Moore vs. Mick Stantos — middleweight

Scott Malone vs. Conor Hignett — flyweight

Aaron Aby vs. Samir Faiddine — flyweight

Adam Amarasinghe vs. Michele Martignoni — flyweight

Jamie Richardson vs. Leonardo Damiani — welterweight