Usman Nurmagomedov held in Moscow after car rams police officer

Russian news agency TASS reported earlier this week that Bellator MMA’s Usman Nurmagomedov, the cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, was arrested on landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. Nurmagomedov was arrested along with Kamal Idrisov. Both are suspected of ramming a police officer with a car.

The alleged incident happened at Kaspiysk Airport in Dagestan before Nurmagomedov and Idrisov boarded a plane that would bring them to Moscow.

TASS reports that the incident occurred at 11:30 a.m. local time at an airport checkpoint after police officers demanded that a Toyota Camry—with tinted windows and no license number—pull over for inspection.

Police say the driver, who was unidentified due to the tinted windows, ignored police officers and sped up and over a security barrier, running over a police officer.

Bellator MMA released a short statement to MMA Fighting on the matter, stating: “The promotion has been made aware of the situation involving Usman Nurmagomedov and is in the process of gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”

Nurmagomedov is 14-0 as a pro with three straight wins in Bellator. The 23-year-old made his promotional debut in April, defeating Mike Hamel by unanimous decision. Since then he has defeated Luis Metro by TKO and Patrik Pietila by submission.

Idrisov has an 0-1 pro MMA record with his only fight happening back in 2017.