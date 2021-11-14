MMA manager Jason House charged with felony battery, accused of punching father

According to MMA Fighting Jason House, CEO of Iridium Sports Agency, has been charged with felony battery with substantial bodily harm. The MMA manager is accused of striking his father at a restaurant in Mesquite, NV.

A police report states that House was dining with his wife, his father Kevin House and his wife Beth House at the 1880 Grille when an argument broke out over business. House’s father, Kevin House, was reportedly upset over his share in Iridium being decreased.

Kevin House claimed that his son was “angry and verbally aggressive” from the outset of the meeting and that he put his finger in his Beth House’s face and claimed that this was “all her fault”.

Kevin House said he pushed House’s finger away and that’s when his son stood up and punched him in the face. Witnesses claimed that House punched his father multiple times before quickly leaving the restaurant.

One witness described House as taking a “fighter stance” before punching “downward” onto Kevin House. Kevin House later told police that he believed the attack was premeditated, after his younger son, Jaime Garcia House, informed him that “Jason was waiting to strike” him “as soon as he saw him.”

Jaime Garcia House told police he wasn’t surprised by the incident and claimed that House had told him he “wanted to punch out or knock out his father” on multiple occasions.

Kevin House has obtained a temporary protective order against House.

Iridium Sports Agency released a comment to MMA Junkie denying the claims that Kevin House’s share of the agency had been reduced. It read:

“Iridium Sports Agency will not comment on the pending criminal matter involving CEO and founder, Jason House, and his father, Kevin House. With respect to the business dispute between Jason and Kevin regarding Iridium Sports Agency, we categorically reject Kevin’s claim that his 20 percent membership interest in the business has been changed by Jason in any way. Kevin continues to own the 20 percent membership interest in Iridium Sports Agency that Jason, as the founder and sole member of the company, gifted to him in 2011. To the extent Kevin pursues legal action related to his minority interest in Iridium Sports Agency, we look forward to defending those claims in court and proving that Kevin’s treatment has been more than fair under the law.”

Iridium Sports Agency represents dozens of UFC fighters including UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, Marlon Vera, Chan Sung Jung, and Walt Harris.