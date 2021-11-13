UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs. Rodriguez results and post-fight analysis

The main event of UFC Vegas 42 between Max Hollway and Yair Rodriguez was advertised as a potential FOTY. While those are some lofty expectations, Holloway and Rodriguez lived up them. It goes without saying there was plenty of violence. There was momentum swings. There was spinning shit. There was flying attacks. There were up-elbows. There were submission attempts. Hell, there was even wrestling – and I mean good wrestling – – something neither man is known for. I think I even saw a kitchen sink in the cage at one point.

Even though no one can debate whether or not both men left everything in the cage, what was obvious was the greater control Holloway was able to take the deeper the fight went. Rodriguez’s ability to land the big shot out of nowhere at any point kept everyone on the edge of their seats – if they weren’t already standing – and landed a few shots that looked like they could have ended things. Instead, the iron-chinned Holloway never went away. Holloway didn’t come close to breaking his UFC record for significant strikes in a fight, but he was nonetheless persistent in his swarming offense. I never thought we’d see Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski fight for a third time after Volkanovski beat him in their first two fights, but I think Holloway has absolutely forced it upon the UFC brass with a clear, but competitive, decision win.

Rodriguez saw his stock go up in the loss. Some debated whether he deserved to be discussed as one of the featherweight elite heading into the contest, but there’s no doubt about it at this point. The proud Mexican absolutely is one of the elite. While he isn’t going to be challenging Volkanovski for the title, he may be one win away from getting a crack at the big gold belt, regardless of whether it is Holloway or Volkanovski holding the belt. If nothing else, I can’t wait to see him fight Brian Ortega next....

As for the rest of the action-packed card – only two of the eleven fights went the distance – keep reading....

Main Card

Marcos Rogerio de Lima emptied his gas tank in a hurry... and it paid off for him handsomely. The hard-hitting Brazilian rattled Ben Rothwell early and never took his foot off the gas from that point. Most of the punches he threw at a hurt Rothwell didn’t land, but the ones that did had major impact. Only through an act of God did Rothwell remain standing before Herb Dean called the fight.

There’s something to be said about staying with the girl you brought to the dance. At least I think that’s how the phrase goes.... Whatever the phrase is, it made all the difference for Felicia Spencer, returning to her grappling roots and smothering Leah Letson for the entirety of the fight. Even if she didn’t get the takedown, Spencer kept Letson pressed against the fence. Letson was game and had a few moments of success, but Spencer did what she did best and it resulted in a late stoppage.

If you ever want to know why punching combinations are so valued in MMA, watch Khaos Williams KO of Miguel Baeza. On a four-punch combo – that wasn’t even very technical – only the third punch landed clean... but it put down the durable Baeza out for the count. The contest had been competitive up to that point, leaving open the possibility of the fight going either way on the judges’ scorecards. Williams opted to take it out of their hands.

If the hype around you is beginning to wane, take a note from Yadong Song on how to get the excitement back. After an opening round that was on the tentative side for both fighters, the volume was turned up in the second, Song’s power proving greater than Julio Arce’s as he hurt the American with his powerful hooks. Though some may debate the authenticity of his age, Song is only listed as 23. It would be foolish to think we’ve seen the best out of the Chinese representative.

Prelims