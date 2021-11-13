UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado, are here tonight – Saturday, November 13th., 2021, to breakdown the UFC Vegas 42: ‘Holloway vs. Rodrigues’ Fight Night event, which was broadcast back at the APEX Center in good old Las Vegas, NV.

The guys will have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any of our BE Presents Podcast Network. (SPOILERS...)

Taking Holloway. Always a chance Yair lands something wild, but Holloway puts volume out there like nobody else in MMA. Can't see Yair meeting Holloway on striking terms and surviving. #UFCVegas42 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 13, 2021

The Main Event:

The UFC showcased a Featherweight Tilt in the main event of UFC Vegas 42. We had future Hall-of-Famer, the former UFC Featherweight Champion, Hawaiian born, Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway. He won that title defeating José Aldo at UFC 212 while holding the interim title, then defending that title three times. He is #1 in the UFC Featherweight rankings and #7 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings. He has a storied list of arguably the most decorated and impressive UFC career accomplishments, including:

KO of the Night (One time) vs.Will Chope

FOTN (Four times) vs. José Aldo, Brian Ortega, Dustin Poirier, & Calvin Kattar

POTN (Four times) vs. Akira Corassani, Cub Swanson, Anthony Pettis, and Brian Ortega

First American to win the UFC Featherweight Championship

Tied-third longest winning streak in UFC history (13) (Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov)

Longest winning streak in UFC Featherweight division history (14)

Most fights in UFC Featherweight division history (22)

Most wins in UFC featherweight division (17)

Most KO/TKO wins in UFC featherweight division (8)

Most stoppage victories in UFC Featherweight division history (10)

Most significant strikes landed in a fight in UFC history (+445 vs. Calvin Kattar)

Most significant strikes attempted in a fight in UFC history (+744 vs. Calvin Kattar)

Most distance strikes landed in a fight in UFC history (+439 vs. Calvin Kattar)

Most significant head strikes landed in a fight in UFC history (+274 vs. Calvin Kattar)

Most significant body strikes landed in a fight in UFC history (+117 vs. Calvin Kattar)

Most significant strikes landed in a round in UFC history (+141 vs. Calvin Kattar)

Most strikes landed in a fight in UFC history (+447 vs. Calvin Kattar)

Most strikes attempted in a fight in UFC history (+746 vs. Calvin Kattar)

Highest significant strike differential in a fight in UFC history (+312 vs. Calvin Kattar)

Not that it’s any surprise, but Max entered the Octagon a massive favorite against his combatant, Yair ‘El Pantera’ Rodriguez, who was returning after two years away. Yair was on a two-fight win streak however, and if he were to come away victorious tonight, he would have gotten a shot at that title Gold, hoping to gain the second championship for Mexico. You may recall that Rodriguez was the winning alum from The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America’s 2014 tournament. He was currently ranked #3 in the UFC Featherweight rankings. His other accolades include:

FOTN (Four times) vs. Charles Rosa, Alex Caceres, Chan Sung Jung and Jeremy Stephens

POTN (Three times) vs. Andre Fili, BJ Penn and Chan Sung Jung

Latest knockout in UFC history (4 minutes 59 seconds of Round 5, UFC Fight Night 139: Rodriguez vs. Korean Zombie, aka: UFC Denver)

Outcome:

‘Blessed’ impressed for five wild rounds in a scrappy war with Yair. The five round banger was a master class in mixed martial arts techniques. It looked like there was going to be a knockout or a submission here and there from one or the other combatants, but in the end it was another Unanimous Decision victory for Max. Yair was relentless from the get go, just destroying Max’s legs with calf kicks that sent him to the hospital for a look at his foot post-fight. Rodriguez was volatile in his comeback, putting on the fight of his life, looking fantastic against Max, considering Holloway may very well be the best Featherweight in UFC history. Great fight, so much so it earned the FOTN bonus for this event. Max also became the first and only UFC fighter to land 3,000 strikes as he registered a total of 3,056 after this event.

"He was better than me tonight. I can do nothing else but accept that." - Yair Rodriguez #UFCVegas42 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 13, 2021

"To be the best you gotta beat the best, and the best is blessed." - Max Holloway #UFCVegas42 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 13, 2021

The Co-Main Event:

Meanwhile, the co-main event featured Heavyweights, Ben Rothwell, with a record of 39-13 and Marcos ‘Pezão’ Rogério de Lima, with a record of 18-7. Both men were entering the Octagon today with one win each under their belts.

Rothwell definitely went out a couple times in there. Totally fine stoppage. Brutal stuff from de Lima. #UFCVegas42 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 13, 2021

Outcome:

Basically, you only have to invest 32-seconds of your life watching this twitter highlight clip and you’ve seen the whole fight...

Wasting NO time, @Pezao011 gets it done in under 1 minute ⏱



[ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/a3W6Nb5C9S — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

The Rest of the Main Card:

Prior to the headlining bouts, we were graced with promising showdowns including, Featherweight up-and-comers, Felicia ‘Feenom’ Spencer vs. Leah ‘Nidas’ Letson, Welterweight prospects, Miguel ‘Caramel Thunder’ Baeza vs. Khaos ‘The Oxfighter’ Williams, and for the main card opener we had Bantamweights, the ‘Kung Fu Monkey’ - Yadong Song vs. Julio Arce.

Outcomes:

Knockout of the night goes to Khaos Williams in the main card opener, earning his POTN Bonus in the first minute of the third round. As a matter of fact, it was all finishes leading up to the main event... Song via Punches, Williams via Punches, ‘Feenom’ Spencer impressed, putting on a clinic against Letson smashing her via G&P, and of course we had de Lima victorious via those 32-seconds of Punches. It was a very exciting main card tonight.

"I was made for this. I was made for this. I was counted out before I got in here. They didn't feel me, but they know I'm a threat now." - Khaos Williams #UFCVegas42 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 13, 2021

A record for the event was actually earned for most finishes on a card (9 out of 11 bouts) & five fighters suffered their first career TKO/KO losses at UFC Vegas 42 tonight as well.

Some hard GnP from Spencer as she moves to quarter guard and the ref calls it as Letson turtles up. Late TKO from Spencer... setting her up to fight??? Holly Holm? #UFCVegas42 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 13, 2021

The Prelims:

We had a highly-anticipated Lightweight match between Thiago Moisés and Joel ‘El Fenomeno’ Alvarez in our featured prelim, which surprisingly wrapped up at 3:01 of the first round; when Joel threw a flurry of elbows and uppercuts.

Other bouts worth mentioning included: POTN Bonus performance from #12 ranked Andrea ‘KGB’ Lee, in her impressive Flyweight match-up against #5 ranked Cynthia Calvillo; which actually ended in a corner stoppage at the close of the second round (a CT scan post-fight confirmed a broken right orbital on Calvillo).

We also had a memorable moment when Woodson took home his first UFC finish with Hooks to the body of Collin Anglin. Courtney Casey took it to the judges scorecards with a notable use of range throughout all three rounds. Alves & Jung started out the card with finishes as well; Jung with standing elbows and Alves with a Guillotine choke submission victory. Jung put on the performance of his career, face-planting Nzechukwu with those flying elbows to the extent it’s certainly debatable that he should have received a POTN bonus, instead of, or in addition to, Andrea Lee’s Corner Stoppage bout tonight.

So far the theme of #UFCVegas42 has been body shots & same side elbows — Eddie Mercado (@TheEddieMercado) November 13, 2021

This week the guys’ picks heading into the 14-bout UFC 268 PPV event were:

MAIN CARD —

Both: Holloway

Both: Rothwell

Both: Spencer

Both: Baeza

Zane: Yadong, Eddie: Arce

PRELIMS —

Both: Moisés

Zane: Calvillo, Eddie: Lee

Both: Woodson

Both: Casey

Both: Diakiese

Zane: Jung, Eddie: Nzechukwu

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw five exhilarating first round finishes, eight impressive KO/TKO’s, one submission, and two hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, bonuses for putting forth POTN efforts went to Andrea Lee & Khaos Williams; FOTN honors went to Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez. What a wild Saturday of fights we have to share with you, join us to discuss all the action!

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 42: ‘MAX HOLLOWAY VS YAIR RODRIGUEZ’ updated fight records & results —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. NOV 13

At 2:00 - 11. 145lbs: Max Holloway (22-6) DEF. Yair Rodriguez (13-3) — DEC, Unanimous (49-46, 48-47x2)

At 13:34 - 10. 265lbs: Marcos Rogério de Lima (19-7) DEF. Ben Rothwell (39-14) – KO/TKO, Punches (Standing TKO) at 0:32 of Rd 1

At 20:35 - 9. 145lbs: Felicia Spencer (9-3) DEF. Leah Letson (5-2) – KO/TKO, G&P at 4:25 of Rd 3, Total 14:25

At 27:24 - 8. 170lbs: Khaos Williams (13-2) DEF. Miguel Baeza (10-2) – KO/TKO, Punches at 1:02 of Rd 2, Total 11:02

At 31:27 - 7. 135lbs: Yadong Song (18-5) DEF. Julio Arce (17-5) – KO/TKO, Punches at 1:35 of Rd 2, Total 6:35

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 34:02 - 6. 155lbs: Joel Alvarez (19-2) DEF. Thiago Moisés (15-6) – KO/TKO, Elbows & Uppercuts (Standing TKO) at 3:01 of Rd 1

At 39:50 - 5. 125lbs: Andrea Lee (13-5) DEF. Cynthia Calvillo (9-4) – KO/TKO, Corner Stoppage at 5:00 of Rd 2, Total 10:00

At 45:43 - 4. 145lbs: Sean Woodson (9-1) DEF. Collin Anglin (8-3) – KO/TKO, Hooks to the Body at 4:30 of Rd 1

At 49:06 - 3. 125lbs: Cortney Casey (10-9) DEF. Liana Jojua (8-5) – DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

At 51:40 - 2. 155lbs: Rafael Alves (20-10) DEF. Marc Diakiese (14-5) – SUB, Guillotine Choke at 1:48 of Rd 1

At 55:32 - 1. 205lbs: Da Un Jung (15-2) DEF. Kennedy Nzechukwu (9-2) – KO/TKO, Standing Elbows at 3:04 of Rd 1

"They said not to throw it in round 3, but I said 'fuck it and threw it anyways.'" - Cortney Casey on her broken right hand. #UFCVegas42 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 13, 2021

Be sure to follow Zane - @TheZaneSimon & Eddie - @TheEddieMercado; and follow @BloodyElbow on twitter as well, for all the latest in MMA happenings.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever ‘BE Presents’ Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, or Player FM, & Amazon Music! – While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe to Bloody Elbow Presents; that way you’ll always be the first to get all of BE’s daily MMA offerings. For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.

Join us again for another episode of ‘6th Round’ on Saturday, November 20th, for UFC VEGAS 43: ‘Ketlen Vieira vs. Meisha Tate’...