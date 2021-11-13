 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 42: Pros react to Max Holloway’s win, grueling war vs. Yair Rodriguez

Max Holloway defeated Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the battle.

Max Holloway defeated Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In another fight of the year contender, former champion Max Holloway outpointed a game Yair Rodriguez en route to a hard-fought unanimous decision win. After going five rounds against a dangerous ‘Panther’, the Hawaiian earned the nod from the judges. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the war between both athletes.

