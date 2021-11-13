UFC Vegas 42: Pros react to Max Holloway’s win, grueling war vs. Yair Rodriguez

In another fight of the year contender, former champion Max Holloway outpointed a game Yair Rodriguez en route to a hard-fought unanimous decision win. After going five rounds against a dangerous ‘Panther’, the Hawaiian earned the nod from the judges. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the war between both athletes.
This fight is a video game #UFCVegas42 Max Vs. Yair— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) November 13, 2021
Yair is committing to everything he throws! Dangerous early for Max. #UFCVegas42— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2021
Yair looking really strong. #UFCVegas42— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) November 13, 2021
Max gonna turn up the pace in round 3-4 on an exhausted Yari is my call— Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 13, 2021
Great round!! @panteraufc standing his ground and not letting max get going #UFCVegas42— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 13, 2021
Damn Yair is tagging Max, this fight is tremendous.— Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2021
Better round from Holloway, but that legs compromised #UFCVegas42— Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) November 13, 2021
This fight is MAD! Round 3, lehgoo! #UFCVegas42— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2021
#UFCVegas42 I LOVE THIS SPORT! Two absolute masters of the sport putting on a master class. @ufc— Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) November 13, 2021
I dont wanna be a @BlessedMMA left leg right now #pain #UFCVegas42— Makhmud Muradov (@MakhmudMuradov) November 13, 2021
Kicks are great and all but they use significantly more energy. Can Yair keep it up? We know max can! #UFCVegas42— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2021
This is possibly the best three rounds in the history of fighting. Good ass fight!!!— Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) November 13, 2021
The best boxer in the UFC in mount dropping bows— Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) November 13, 2021
WHAT A FIGHT— Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) November 13, 2021
Great fight!!— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) November 13, 2021
I don't think Rodriguez will be able to keep it up with Holloway's pace!#UFCVegas42
November 13, 2021
Not gonna lie, Rodriguez more of a dog than I thought— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) November 13, 2021
This fight is awesome #UFCVegas42— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 13, 2021
Great fight @BlessedMMA @panteraufc— Leonard Garcia (@badboygarcia) November 13, 2021
Yair Rodriguez right now . “I’m fighting for life” (R Kelly voice) #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/mia7ioh4Qb— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 13, 2021
Every other week is the best @ufc fight I’ve ever seen. @BlessedMMA @panteraufc thanks guys— Forrest Griffin (@ForrestGriffin) November 13, 2021
Chin level is absurd#UFCVegas42— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 13, 2021
What a fun fuckin fight! Featherweights always #UFCVegas42— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) November 13, 2021
November 13, 2021
WARRIORS!! The Martial Arts at its finest. @panteraufc Vs @BlessedMMA ! #UFCVegas42— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2021
Max never in a boring fight! Love this guy! Respect! @BlessedMMA— Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) November 13, 2021
What a fight!!! Absolute WAR!!! I got that for max. Me personally I’d have it 4-1, with round 1 being very close. But hands down max won that fight. Huge respect for Yair tho!! #UFCVegas42— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) November 13, 2021
Incredible fight … I’m glad I was wrong , I enjoyed every second , big props to Yair for staying in there , Max for the win ❤️— Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 13, 2021
One of the greatest featherweight fight of all time!!! Absolutely insane @BlessedMMA @panteraufc are absolutely animals #ufc— Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) November 13, 2021
What a freaking fight! 25mins of absolute amazing display of martial arts.— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) November 13, 2021
Rodriguez looked great after 2 years off but Max doing what Max does best!! The best is Blessed!! #UFCVegas42
Great fight!! Very competitive…well done lads #UFCVegas42— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 13, 2021
Great main event. Both had great moments - what a battle of two warriors with so much heart on display. Kudos to both @BlessedMMA & @panteraufc #UFCVegas42— John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) November 13, 2021
