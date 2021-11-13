UFC Vegas 42: Pros react to Max Holloway’s win, grueling war vs. Yair Rodriguez

In another fight of the year contender, former champion Max Holloway outpointed a game Yair Rodriguez en route to a hard-fought unanimous decision win. After going five rounds against a dangerous ‘Panther’, the Hawaiian earned the nod from the judges. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the war between both athletes.

This fight is a video game #UFCVegas42 Max Vs. Yair — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) November 13, 2021

Yair is committing to everything he throws! Dangerous early for Max. #UFCVegas42 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2021

Yair looking really strong. #UFCVegas42 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) November 13, 2021

Max gonna turn up the pace in round 3-4 on an exhausted Yari is my call — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 13, 2021

Great round!! @panteraufc standing his ground and not letting max get going #UFCVegas42 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 13, 2021

Damn Yair is tagging Max, this fight is tremendous. — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2021

Better round from Holloway, but that legs compromised #UFCVegas42 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) November 13, 2021

This fight is MAD! Round 3, lehgoo! #UFCVegas42 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2021

#UFCVegas42 I LOVE THIS SPORT! Two absolute masters of the sport putting on a master class. @ufc — Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) November 13, 2021

I dont wanna be a @BlessedMMA left leg right now #pain #UFCVegas42 — Makhmud Muradov (@MakhmudMuradov) November 13, 2021

Kicks are great and all but they use significantly more energy. Can Yair keep it up? We know max can! #UFCVegas42 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2021

This is possibly the best three rounds in the history of fighting. Good ass fight!!! — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) November 13, 2021

The best boxer in the UFC in mount dropping bows — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) November 13, 2021

WHAT A FIGHT — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) November 13, 2021

Great fight!!

I don't think Rodriguez will be able to keep it up with Holloway's pace!#UFCVegas42 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) November 13, 2021

Not gonna lie, Rodriguez more of a dog than I thought — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) November 13, 2021

This fight is awesome #UFCVegas42 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 13, 2021

Yair Rodriguez right now . “I’m fighting for life” (R Kelly voice) #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/mia7ioh4Qb — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 13, 2021

Every other week is the best @ufc fight I’ve ever seen. @BlessedMMA @panteraufc thanks guys — Forrest Griffin (@ForrestGriffin) November 13, 2021

Chin level is absurd#UFCVegas42 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 13, 2021

What a fun fuckin fight! Featherweights always #UFCVegas42 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) November 13, 2021

Max never in a boring fight! Love this guy! Respect! @BlessedMMA — Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) November 13, 2021

What a fight!!! Absolute WAR!!! I got that for max. Me personally I’d have it 4-1, with round 1 being very close. But hands down max won that fight. Huge respect for Yair tho!! #UFCVegas42 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) November 13, 2021

Incredible fight … I’m glad I was wrong , I enjoyed every second , big props to Yair for staying in there , Max for the win ❤️ — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 13, 2021

One of the greatest featherweight fight of all time!!! Absolutely insane @BlessedMMA @panteraufc are absolutely animals #ufc — Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) November 13, 2021

What a freaking fight! 25mins of absolute amazing display of martial arts.



Rodriguez looked great after 2 years off but Max doing what Max does best!! The best is Blessed!! #UFCVegas42 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) November 13, 2021

Great fight!! Very competitive…well done lads #UFCVegas42 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 13, 2021