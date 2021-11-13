UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs. Rodriguez live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and full play-by-play (main card) as UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs. Rodriguez goes down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The headliner for this card comes in the featherweight division, and it should be a doozy. Former 145-pound kingpin Max Holloway returns to take on Yair Rodriguez in a matchup fans have been waiting on for a while. In the co-main event, Ben Rothwell will face off with Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a battle of big heavyweights.

This is an ESPN+ show and is kicking off earlier than usual. The six-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 1pm ET/10am PT on ESPN+. The five-fight main card will also take place on ESPN+, and will kick off at 4pm ET/1pm PT. In areas outside of the US, you can catch all the action on UFC Fight Pass.