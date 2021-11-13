Bare Knuckle FC 22 results: Lorenzo Hunt wins cruiserweight championship over Hector Lombard

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) returned to South Florida on Friday night and featured two championship fights in the co-main and main event of the evening. The beef between Hector Lombard and Lorenzo Hunt was settled after five action-packed rounds that saw a new cruiserweight champion crowned. Luis Palomino returned after hospitalization from a serious battle with COVID-19 and successfully defended his lightweight championship against Dat Nguyen.

Lombard and Hunt were involved in a post-fight brawl at BKFC 18 this past June. The former Bellator champion had just won the cruiserweight championship via first-round technical knockout over Joe Riggs when the BKFC star entered the ring and stood in front of Lombard. A few seconds later, Lombard uncorked a two-punch combination on Hunt and had to be separated from his future opponent. The fight was made, and both men finally met in the ring in a fight that lived up to expectations.

They were content with throwing bombs in the beginning until Hunt settled in and used his range to stay on the outside and hit Lombard with hard punches that opened up some cuts around the eye. A bloodied Lombard did not back down, continued to press forward and had some good moments, but it was not enough to win on the judges’ scorecards. Hunt was declared the winner by way of unanimous decision and earned the cruiserweight championship.

In the co-main event, Palomino extended his win streak to five with a unanimous decision win over Nguyen after a fun back-and-forth affair and called out recent BKFC signee Chad Mendes for his next outing. Britain Hart and Pearl Gonzalez were also back in action and both women put on a wild show for five rounds. In the end, Hart took home a unanimous decision and gave Gonzalez her first loss under the BKFC banner since joining the promotion earlier this year.

Here are the full results from BKFC 22:

Main Card results:

Lorenzo Hunt def. Hector Lombard by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Luis Palomino def. Dat Nguyen by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 50-45)

Britain Hart def. Pearl Gonzalez by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Gustavo Trujillo def. Mike Kyle via knockout at 0:34 of Round 1

Marcus Brimage vs. Will Shutt declared a split draw (49-45, 46-48, 47-47)

Howard Davis def. Rusty Crowder by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

Arthur Walcott-Ceesay def. Joshua Alvarez by unanimous decision (48-45, 48-45, 50-44)

Montaser Aboughaly def. Cage Noah via knockout at 0:46 of Round 2

Preliminary Card results:

James Rodriguez def. Brian Maxwell via TKO (punches) at 1:28 of Round 1

Peter Peraza def. Manuel Moreira by unanimous decision (48-45, 48-45, 49-45)

Tyler Randall def. Darwin Bonilla by unanimous decision (48-45, 48-45, 48-45)