‘Very flexible’ Joe Rogan bragged ‘I could suck my own d—k,’ and twitter had a field day

Joe Rogan says he’s “super flexible.”

By Anton Tabuena
/ new
UFC 268: Usman v Covington 2 Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In a very weird flex that’s making the rounds online, UFC commentator Joe Rogan bragged about being able to perform oral sex on himself. I didn’t quite need that visual image while scrolling through social media, but I guess now you all have to deal with it too.

“I’m very flexible! I spread my legs apart and go head between the legs,” Rogan said. “I could suck my own d–k if I wanted to!

“I’m super flexible. I’ve never done it — but I’ve put it around my face just to know I could do it.”

The New York Post caught the viral moment, also noting how his guests Ari Shaffir, Mark Normand and Shane Gillis were in disbelief after Rogan’s statements.

“What are you doing here then?” one of his guests quipped,

“You still have a d–k in your mouth — you can’t enjoy it!” Rogan replied.

Since this weird revelation involves the insanely popular and controversial podcaster, Twitter of course had a field day with it.

