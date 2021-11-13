Fundraiser for UFC veteran set up after eye poke ‘slowly eroded’ his vision

Sean Spencer, a UFC veteran who was with the promotion from 2013 to 2016, is having serious vision problems. Crowdfunding efforts have been set up so the 34-year-old can afford surgery on his left eye.

According to the GoFundMe page for Spencer, “the vision in his left eye has slowly eroded” stemming from an eye poke that happened years ago.

“I am raising money to help our brother in Christ restore his vision through eye surgery. Sean was poked in the eye during a professional fight years ago, and his vision in his left eye has slowly eroded ever since. His vision can be restored completely, but he will require a costly surgery. Especially with a new baby, the cost of this will severely challenge his family financially. I’m believing that his brothers and sisters in Christ will rise up and be their brother’s keeper so that Sean’s entire surgery will be paid for! Thank you for choosing yo support a man that truly deserves it!”

While they didn’t mention which bout he sustained the eye injury, Spencer did take a pretty nasty poke on his left eye during his UFC on FOX 6 bout against Rafael Natal in 2013. The foul happened in the first 30 seconds of his UFC debut, but he fought on and eventually lost the bout.

Spencer is 12-7 overall in his MMA career, with eight of those fights being in the UFC. He had quality wins over the likes of Paulo Thiago, Drew Dober and Yuri Villefort during that stretch. His UFC stint ended in 2016 after three straight though losses to talented opponents. Two years later, he then failed in his comeback bid in LFA in his very last MMA bout in 2018.

The crowdfunding page was created earlier this week, and as of this writing, there’s well over $3,000 donated out of the $7,000 goal to let him afford his eye surgery.