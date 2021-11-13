 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bellator 271: Twitter reacts to Cris Cyborg’s brutal 92-second KO of Sinead Kavanagh

Cris Cyborg knocked out Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 271. On Twitter, MMA media reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Cris Cyborg after her Bellator 271 win over Sinead Kavanagh.
Cris Cyborg after her Bellator 271 win over Sinead Kavanagh.
Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

In her quickest title defense yet, Cris Cyborg made quick work of Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 271. After catching her opponent flush early into the round, the Brazilian only needed to land a few hammerfists to put the challenger away in the first. On Twitter, MMA media reacted to the finish.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...