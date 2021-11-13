Bellator 271: Twitter reacts to Cris Cyborg’s brutal 92-second KO of Sinead Kavanagh

In her quickest title defense yet, Cris Cyborg made quick work of Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 271. After catching her opponent flush early into the round, the Brazilian only needed to land a few hammerfists to put the challenger away in the first. On Twitter, MMA media reacted to the finish.
Cris. Freakin'. Cyborg.— Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) November 13, 2021
Damnnnnnnnnnnnnnn. Cyborg gets the KO in 1— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 13, 2021
your nickname should pitbull, congratulations champion you are a phenomenon @criscyborg— Patricky Freire (@PatrickyPitbull) November 13, 2021
Cris Cyborg wins via first-round TKO. Kavanagh brawled with her and paid the price.— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 13, 2021
Kavanagh went toe-to-toe with Cyborg. Came in and gave it her all, but came up short against one of the best ever. Brave effort from one of the nicest people in the sport. #Bellator271— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) November 13, 2021
Cyborg gets it done in the first, but Kavanagh went straight into the fray against an infamous knockout artist without batting an eyelid - what a savage. Cyborg just too quick and powerful, another big finish for the champ.— Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) November 13, 2021
Well that was fun. Credit to @JohnMcCarthyMMA for asking Cyborg about Kayla Harrison, who was in attendance. Camera was on Kayla and she stood up and smiled.— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 13, 2021
That’s by far the biggest possible fight for Cyborg right now but PFL won’t give up Kayla so easily.
.@CrisCyborg just absolute monster. #Bellator271 pic.twitter.com/lONF7q1hez— Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) November 13, 2021
Cris Cyborg folds and flattens Sinead Kavanagh in Round 1 after a wild exchange. That was violent. #Bellator271— Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 13, 2021
Cyborg: "I'm here if you want to fight me one day, it will be a great fight."— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 13, 2021
Props to Big John for asking her about it.
Cyborg vs. Harrison would be a big fight.
Loading comments...