UFC Vegas 42 results and video: Alvarez steamrolls Moises, Lee gets corner stoppage TKO on Calvillo

The UFC Vegas 42 preliminary card has concluded and involved five of six matches ending early... and we saw a ton brutal body shots to boot. Closing out this portion of the prelims, Joel Alvarez earned himself a standing TKO on the UFC’s #15 ranked lightweight, Thiago Moises. Alvarez unleashed some heavy strikes on the feet, and once he had his opponent hurt, he unloaded a series of elbows followed by some body shots to prompt the referee to step in. This makes four-straight finishes for Joel under the UFC umbrella, and although he did miss weight for this contest by 1.5 pounds, he should get another ranked opponent his next time out.

Before that, the UFC’s #12 ranked flyweight, Andrea Lee, got a retirement TKO on the #5 ranked, Cynthia Calvillo, before the start of the third round. Lee stayed behind her jab as she unloaded a ton of volume from the outside. Calvillo was pretty busted up headed back to the stool after the round-two, and elected to not continue to the final frame. After a rough three-fight losing skid, Andrea has now posted up back-to-back finishes, including a top-5 fighter.

In the featherweight division, up and comer Sean Woodson scored a first-round TKO on Collin Anglin thanks to a well-placed body shot. He started with jabs and crosses to the head, and then began to hunt the body. The damage accumulated and a fight-ending left hand to the liver sealed the deal. This victory advances Woodson’s UFC record to 3-1.

In the women’s flyweight division, Cortney Casey got herself back into the win column by utilizing her range striking game to run away with the scorecards against Liana Jojua. Casey fought a smart fight on the outside with her volume, while Jojua failed to maximize her moments on top.

We got a quick submission on the prelims when Rafael Alves tapped out Marc Diakiese with a guillotine in the opening round. Alves first stung his opponent with a left hand followed by a flying knee. He then jumped a guillotine as soon as Diakiese shot in for a takedown to get the finish. Rafael now has an official UFC win.

Opening up UFC Vegas 42, Da Un Jung earned himself a violent victory over Kennedy Nzechukwu, picking up a knockout in just over three-minutes. It was a brutal barrage of standing right elbows that put Nzechukwu to sleep. Jung has appeared five-times for the UFC and has yet to lose, yielding a promotional record of 4-0-1.

**See complete results below

Prelims:

Joel Alvarez def. Thiago Moises by TKO at 3:01 of round 1: Lightweight

Moises was looking to land big punches right away, but Alvarez was avoiding a lot of them. Alvarez then started to unload his own heaters, and he was connecting. A short left hook caused Moises to back up in an attempt to recover, but Alvarez was not letting up. Joel started unleashing elbows that were hurting Moises even further, and then switched to unblocked body punches. It was only going to get worse from there, so the referee stepped in to rescue Moises.

**It should be noted that Alvarez missed weight by 1.5 pounds

WOW❗ESPAÑA ESTA AQUI Joel Alvarez con un potente TKO #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/TBPyEyqEX3 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2021

Andrea Lee def. Cynthia Calvillo by TKO at 5:00 of round 2: (W) Flyweight

Calvillo clearly wanted to close the distance to get things going, but Lee was content to jab away to keep some space there. They were trading jabs, and although, Lee was landing more of them, they were both bleeding from the nose. Calvillo caught a kick to initiate a grappling sequence, but Lee remained calm and escaped into open space.

Lee stung Calvillo with a body kick early int he second act, briefly causing Cynthia to backpedal. This only made Lee come alive even more. She was throwing the volume, landing the strikes, and keeping Calvillo playing defense. Calvillo was throwing back, but it was often just one strike at a time, and she missed a lot of them as well. She did not get off the stool between rounds.

@AndreaKGBLee vence a Cynthia Calvillo por la vía del TKO con imponente actuación #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/WPHh2mt9D2 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2021

Sean Woodson def. Collin Anglin by TKO at 4:30 of round 1: Featherweight

Anglin started aggressively, trying to take the fight to his opponent. Woodson was ready, though, and delivered a bunch of jabs and crosses to back off Anglin. He even stuffed the first takedown attempt from his adversary. Woodson started to punch the body, and that plan quickly paid dividends. Anglin shelled up against the cage in pain, and Woodson just turned it up. The final blow was a piercing left hand to the liver that finally sat down Anglin.

Cortney Casey def. Liana Jojua by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): (W) Flyweight

Casey started hot, launching rangey strikes at Jojua. Front kicks, jabs, and crosses were the meat and potatoes of Casey’s output. Jojua was just sitting back waiting and getting tagged. Now bleeding from the face, Jojua blasted a takedown with about 30-seconds to go in the round, but didn’t do much with it before the bell.

Jojua came forward a lot more in the second round, but couldn’t maintain that pressure for very long. Casey stayed at range and worked his straight strikes, disrupting that forward progress of Jojua. She then slipped and fell to her back, but did land some up kicks before Jojua took top position. Again, Jojua didn’t do much damage before time expired.

Jojua came forward again in the final frame, but would again back up as soon as Casey starting touching her with straight punches. Casey was also able to use her footwork to avoid Jojua’s takedown attempt. Jojua was bleeding pretty good from the mouth and nose, while it didn’t really appear as though Casey was even in a fight.

Ambas peladores haciendo daño al terminar el segundo round #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/fM4VmfM5vr — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2021

Con las patadas en exhibición @CastIron_Casey en este primer round #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/befG5E5GUq — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2021

Rafael Alves def. Marc Diakiese by submission (Guillotine) at 1:48 of round 1: Lightweight

Welp, this match opened up with Alves kicking Diakiese square in the nuts. After a little break, the bout got back underway. Diakiese delivered a stinging leg kick, but then ate a hard left hand. Alves then threw a flying knee that prompted Diakiese to shoot for a takedown. Diakiese was immediately in trouble from the submission attempt and was forced to tap out.

Da Un Jung def. Kennedy Nzechukwu by KO at 3:04 of round 1: Light Heavyweight

The bout started with a little feeling out, followed by the fighters exchanging solo punches. Jung had more pop on his strikes and managed to wobble Nzechukwu through his guard. Nzechukwu backed himself up to the cage, and Jung attack with a nasty series of elbows. One after another was launched until Nzechukwu was unconscious and falling over to the floor. Eek!