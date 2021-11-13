UFC Vegas 42 betting odds: Max Holloway massively favored over Yair Rodriguez

We’ve got an early UFC Vegas 42 card coming up, which will be headlined by former featherweight champ, Max Holloway, going heads up with the company’s #3 rated 145-pounder, Yair Rodriguez. In terms of name value, this fight is doing all of the heavy lifting, but after the past-two weekends being pure fuego, I guess we can’t really be too mad about it. Before this top-tier tilt turn up, let’s take a look at the associated moneylines and prop bets for it. Also, don’t forget to breeze through the graphic of complete UFC Vegas 42 odds located towards the bottom of the page.

I don’t think anyone in the MMA-know is shocked to see Holloway favored over Rodriguez, but the wideness of this betting line is a bit surprising. Max is clocking in as a massive -720 favorite, with a winning $100 ticket only able to make $13.80. That’s not exactly hitting the jackpot. As for Yair, he is sporting a robust underdog tag of +500, and that 5-1 come-up could earn you $500 on a $100 bet. Cue the temptation. Is Holloway really that good? The answer is yes, but this is a fist fight, and who have we ever seen beat Yair on the feet? Nobody... yet. Does this make Yair a live dog, or is this just another formality aboard the “Blessed Express?”

Now let’s dig into some of the proposition bets for this banger of a main event. The current odds have the prop ‘Fight goes to decision’ listed at a favored value of -135, with a +100 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option. Both guys are so damn tough that it’s really difficult envisioning either of them getting finished.

The exotic bet for Max taking the scorecards actually holds a minus line. Bettors can jump on ‘Holloway wins by decision’ for a small favored tick of -120. According to the odds, the chances of Yair getting the nod are drastically low. If money isn’t your thing, then you can give in to ‘Rodriguez wins by decision’ in hopes of hitting a +1200 long shot.

What about the moneylines for the fighters getting a finish? Well, there’s ‘Holloway wins inside distance’ rocking a tiny underdog value of +140, and then you’ve got ‘Rodriguez wins inside distance’ at a much more lucrative line of +800. All in all, Max is great, complete, and he’s never been finished on the feet either. Yair has a puncher’s, kicker’s, and elbower’s chance.

