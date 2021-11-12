Bellator 271 video: Roman Faraldo points at hurt opponent, finishes him with epic flying knee

The preliminary card of Bellator 271 no doubt has produced a late entrant for MMA’s 2021 KO of the Year.

Undefeated welterweight Roman Faraldo had Robert Turnquest in a daze with a left hook just over a minute into the opening round. That’s when the violence really began.

Faraldo pointed at Turnquest, then lined him up for a fight-ending flying knee that absolutely stiffened him on impact. The Floridian gave the local fans in Hollywood a whole lot to cheer for after that unbelievably brutal KO.

Watch the finish below:

Over and done in just 77 seconds before Faraldo’s sixth professional win. All of his victories have come by knockout, and this is his second flying knee finish under the Bellator MMA banner. He’s certainly made himself someone to watch moving forward, and perhaps with his swagger and penchant for the spectacular, Faraldo’s next fight may very well be on a Bellator main card.