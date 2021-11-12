UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier fight card

The UFC returns to pay-per-view on December 11th with two title fights on top. UFC 269 will go down in the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, with Charles Oliveira defending his lightweight title for the first time against former interim champ Dustin Poirier in the headliner. The co-main will see the return of dual champ Amanda Nunes, who will put up her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena.

The card was supposed to feather a top welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards as well, but Masvidal was forced off the card with an injury. It is unclear if Edwards will remain on the card at this point.

Here’s a look at the current card. The bout order has not been decided as of yet.

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier (Lightweight title)

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena (Women’s bantamweight title)

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick

André Muniz vs. Eryk Anders