Bellator 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh live stream, results, play by play

Bellator MMA is in Hollywood, Florida tonight (Nov. 12), and the women’s featherweight title is on the line.

In the main event of Bellator 271, reigning champion Cris Cyborg looks to retain her 145 lbs supremacy against SBG Ireland’s Sinead Kavanagh. Last week we saw SBG’s Peter Queally unable to win the lightweight title against Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, but this week is a gigantic task for Kavanagh to pull off the upset.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Tyrell Fortune and former light heavyweight title challenger Linton Vassell. Super prospect Aaron Pico looks for his fifth straight win when he takes on Justin Gonzales. Opening the main card is former Bellator title challenger Arlene Blencowe against Pam Sorenson.

The card kicks off with a free live stream of the prelims, which can be watched at the top of the page starting at a special early start time of 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. Showtime has the main card at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. You can watch the main card on Bellator’s YouTube channel if you live in other international jurisdictions. BBC iPlayer has this card for streaming in the United Kingdom.

Live Blog