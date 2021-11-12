Share All sharing options for: UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs. Rodriguez previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC VEGAS 42: ‘HOLLOWAY VS. RODRIGUEZ’, set for Saturday, November 13th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a five-round battle between former featherweight champion Max Holloway and exciting Mexican striker Yair Rodriguez. In the co-main event, veteran heavyweight Ben Rothwell squares off against Brazil’s Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

The main card airs live on ESPN+ at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, with prelims on ESPN+ at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT.