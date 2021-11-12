McGregor calls for Masvidal’s BMF belt to be stripped; Jorge says Conor must be off his ‘meds’ again

Conor McGregor seems to be picking fights with everyone nowadays, and on Thursday night, he took aim at Jorge Masvidal for pulling out of his UFC 269 bout against Leon Edwards. The Irishman asked for Masvidal’s BMF belt to be stripped.

“It’s also Jorge masvadal birthday but he a b—ch for bottling the fight against Leon. F—k your “injury” You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won,” McGregor wrote. “Hoe in a housecoat. The f—k was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf!”

It’s also Jorge masvadal birthday but he a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon. Fuck your “injury” You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The fuck was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

If you needed context, McGregor was taking a shot at Masvidal’s Versace robe from UFC 246. As seen on the picture above, that’s actually the same one McGregor wore during the media workouts for his bout against Floyd Mayweather before.

Masvidal then also responded soon after, saying McGregor must be off his meds again for the sudden outburst.

Related All About Conor McGregor

“I guess you’re off your meds again barking up the wrong tree,” Masvidal responded on Twitter. “and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars”

I guess you’re off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 12, 2021

Ye, ok sweetheart. Stick the kettle on for me in your little housecoat there. Me and Hans have a meeting about your pity wage today hahahaaha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

As Masvidal alluded to, Edwards is on the same stable as McGregor, and is currently managed by Paradigm Sports.

There were some talk about a potential bout between these two fighters prior to McGregor’s two losses to Dustin Poirier, but Dana White shut it down at the time. Now that both are coming off back-to-back losses in their respective rematches, maybe the UFC could be more open to revisiting the idea once McGregor recovers from his broken leg.