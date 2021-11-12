UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs. Rodriguez preview - Will we see another broken record?

Given UFC Vegas 42 was following two numbered events, I assumed it was going to be a one fight card, with the main event being the only bout most cared about. If the co-main event is any indication, you’d assume that too. Fortunately, there are several fun fights once the top layer is peeled back. There are two fights on the main card that would be favorites to pick up a FOTN bonus on just about any other card. Unfortunately for Song Yadong, Julio Arce, Miguel Baeza, and Khaos Williams, they’re on the same card as Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. Holloway owns four FOTN bonuses and Rodriguez owns four himself... and that feels like a low total for both of them given their reputations.

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez, Featherweight

There isn’t a more celebrated non-champion in their prime than Holloway. The beatdown he put on Calvin Kattar was one for the ages, landing 445 significant strikes, obliterating the previous record – which he also owned – by 155 strikes. For perspective, that would be like Wilt Chamberlain shattering his record of 100 points in an NBA game by scoring 153 points.

However, given the impressive nature of that performance, it’s fair to question if we’ll ever see something like that ever again. Holloway was in a zone and it’s unrealistic to expect him to replicate a similar performance. But would it be unrealistic to expect him to perform at a level slightly above where he was at when he was the champion? Nope... and that’s still one of the best fighters we’ve ever seen in the UFC.

Holloway’s cardio, pace, and ability to rack up lengthy combinations has been well established. I don’t say that in hopes of denigrating any of those traits; if he isn’t the best in any of those categories – in any division – he’s amongst the best. Holloway’s ability to read angles and find openings are overlooked as people watch him rack up the volume in awe. He has also developed some stout takedown defense. Even if his opponent can take him down, Holloway tends to get back to his feet pretty damn quickly. It isn’t that Holloway can’t be beaten as Alexander Volkanovski proved. It’s that a fighter won’t beat him by exploiting his weaknesses. Holloway can only be beaten by a fighter emphasizing their own strengths. Can Rodriguez do that?

A lot of people appear to be sleeping on Rodriguez. The Mexican representative has a deep gas tank of his own – he has gone five hard rounds in the elevations of Salt Lake City and Denver – and is on the short list for most creative striker in the sport. Rodriguez does have power, but so much of it is from his opponent not expecting him to land many of the strikes he does. The up-elbow he put the Korean Zombie to sleep with is a perfect example. Zombie not only didn’t see it coming; nobody in the arena or in front of the television saw it coming.

However, that appears to be the only route to victory for Rodriguez. He doesn’t have the buttoned-downed approach of Volkanovski to hope to outpoint Holloway, nor does he have the wrestling to make that work. While Rodriguez might be able to outpace about 99% of the roster in a firefight, Holloway is in that one percent that remains. Holloway is in a league all on his own. And while the chances of Rodriguez landing some heavy artillery is pretty damned good, Holloway’s chin has been remarkably tough to crack, never having been finished via strikes. Rodriguez would be near the top of the list of names that would come out of my mouth for fighters who would be the first to put Holloway down, but given Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier couldn’t, I wouldn’t bet on Rodriguez to do it at this time. Holloway via TKO of RD4