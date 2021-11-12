Former boxing champ Badou Jack calls out Dana White’s ‘lies’ about $75K purse

UFC president Dana White made some attention-grabbing statements ahead of UFC 268. The ever-outspoken executive went on the YouTube show Pardon My Take on fight week to reveal that a UFC 268 “prelim fighter” made $750,000.

In the process, White mentioned the supposed salary of two-time world boxing champion Badou Jack.

“You know this kid Bo (Badou) Jack? The boxer, right? Former world champion. He’s fighting this weekend, I guess, in the Middle East,” White said. “And he’s making $75,000. A guy who isn’t even… he’s on the prelims. Never been a world champion — and I won’t mention his name — is making $750,000.

“Prelim fighter. Never been a world champion is making $750,000.”

As it is with everything that goes viral even the slightest bit, White’s statements eventually got to Jack, who issued this reply.

Lmao @danawhite I would never fight for that type of money ever in my life. Not sure who told you these lies ‍♂️. That won’t even cover my training camp. But thanks for the free promotion https://t.co/UUSDtU8hTd — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) November 11, 2021

It’s worth noting that Jack’s reported salaries go way beyond the $75,000 that White claims. In 2017, he earned disclosed paydays of $750,000 and $700,000 in his title fights against Nathan Cleverly and James DeGale, respectively. In 2019, he reportedly earned $500,000 in his unanimous decision loss to Marcus Browne.

He also reportedly received a similar $500,000 in his 2020 bout against Blake McKernan. Those public purse figures don’t include any side deals and cut from the event revenue.

The 38-year-old Jack (24-3-3 with 14 KOs), is scheduled to face South Africa’s Johnny Muller on November 26 in Dubai.