UFC Vegas 42 weigh in results: Holloway 146 lbs, Rodriguez 145.5 lbs, two fighters miss weight

The UFC is back at the APEX facility in Las Vegas. This time it has a match-up that, on paper, promises quite a show. The main event of Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez seems impossible of delivering a dud, with both men known for action and thrilling finishes.

Unfortunately, the co-main event of Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima doesn’t promise the same kind of fireworks. Also on the main card is Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson, Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce and Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams (watch out for that one).

The prelims are headlined by recent headliner Thiago Moises. He takes on Joel Alvarez.

Before any of these fights happen, though, we need to get through the weigh-ins. You can watch the fighters hit the scales in the live stream below. The video, courtesy of Ag. Fight, goes live at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Max Holloway (146) vs. Yair Rodríguez (145.5)

Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell (265) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (259)

Featherweight: Felicia Spencer (145.5) vs. Leah Letson (145)

Bantamweight: Song Yadong (135.5) vs. Julio Arce (135.5)

Welterweight: Miguel Baeza (170.5) vs. Khaos Williams (169)

Prelims (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Joel Alvarez (157.5)*

Flyweight: Cynthia Calvillo (126) vs. Andrea Lee (125.5)

Featherweight: Sean Woodson (145.5) vs. Collin Anglin (146)

Flyweight: Cortney Casey (125) vs. Liana Jojua (128.5)**

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Alves (155)

Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Da Un Jung (204)

*Joel Alvarez misses weight by 1.5 lbs.

**Liana Jojua misses weight by 2.5 lbs.