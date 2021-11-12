 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘You fell asleep’ - Khabib tells Justin Gaethje to ‘shut up’ about title shot demands

Khabib Nurmagomedov is putting his respect for Justin Gaethje on hold for now.

By Milan Ordoñez
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Entering UFC 268, former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje made one thing clear: either he gets a title shot with a win over Michael Chandler, or he riots. “The Highlight” did get the job done in three full rounds in what’s already branded by many as 2021’s Fight of the Year.

However, the UFC has yet to seal Gaethje’s fate. Company president Dana White thinks it “makes sense,” but refuses to give a definitive answer just yet. But MMA media outlets continue to play into the title shot narrative.

This particular Instagram post caught the attention of retired former undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound king Khabib Nurmagomedov, who later issued a response in a rather uncharacteristic manner.

Khabib response to ESPN Gaethje

“In last 8 fight, you got finished 3 times Justin,” Khabib wrote. “You had an opportunity to become champion, but you fell asleep.

“Islam is on the 9 win streak, 3 fight in 2021 and all finishes. Just shut up and admit that Islam deserves this title shot, not you.

The number four-ranked Makhachev also ended all of his three fights in 2021 via stoppage. His biggest win happened at UFC 267 against Dan Hooker, whom he finished via submission in the first round.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...