Khamzat Chimaev opens as betting favorite over Leon Edwards; Edwards seems uninterested

Khamzat Chimaev has opened as the early -175 favorite over Leon Edwards after ‘Borz’ offered to step in and fight ‘Rocky’ on short notice following Jorge Masvidal’s withdrawal from UFC 269.

Unfortunately for Chimaev, though, No. 3-ranked Edwards isn’t interested (he’s just not that into you).

The +150 underdog (h/t Low Kick MMA), who was expected to take on Masvidal in a number one contender’s bout on Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, revealed that he will be taking some time to spend with his family and will be absent from UFC 269 now that ‘Gamebred’ has pulled out.

Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn't want to fight me anyway. He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Much needed family time now, @usman84kg i will see you soon. — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) November 10, 2021

“Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn’t want to fight me anyway. He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Much needed family time now, @usman84kg i will see you soon,” a disappointed Edwards wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

UFC president Dana White strongly discourages fighters from sitting on the sidelines to wait for a title shot, but that appears to be exactly what Edwards, age 30, is going to do.

The Brit is on a nine-fight winning streak (1 NC) and feels more than ready to challenge Usman for the welterweight title.

The latter most recently fought at UFC 267 where he defeated Colby Covington for a second time to cement his status as one of the greatest welterweight champions in UFC history.