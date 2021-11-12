Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 148

Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal scratched from UFC 269 - 2:59

Carla Esparza responds to Dana White’s title shot diss - 14:04

Triller has a new dumb idea: Boxing but in a triangular ring - 23:48

Frankie Edgar complains about stoppage in Marlon Vera fight - 30:20

UFC 267 / UFC 268 / BELLATOR 270 REVIEW - 39:55

Stephie: Jan, Yan, Hooker, Volkov, Jingliang, Oezdemir (2-4)

Mookie: Jan, Yan, Makhachev, Volkov, Chimaev, Ankalaev (5-1)

Victor: Jan, Yan, Makhachev, Volkov, Jingliang, Ankalaev (4-2)

Stephie: Pitbull, Usman, Rose, Quarantillo, Vera, Gaethje, Pereira, Green (7-1)

Mookie: Pitbull, Usman, Rose, Burgos, Edgar, Gaethje, Pereira, Green (7-1)

Victor: Pitbull, Usman, Rose, Burgos, Vera, Gaethje, Pereira, Green (8-0)

STANDINGS - 41:04

Stephie: 124-75-5

Mookie: 121-78-5

Victor: 119-80-5

UFC VEGAS 42 / BELLATOR 271 PICKS

Cyborg-Kavanagh - 41:54

Baeza-Williams - 53:33

Song-Arce - 45:11

Spencer-Letson - 47:02

Rothwell-De Lima - 49:00

Holloway-Rodriguez - 50:34

