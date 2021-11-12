BKFC 22: Lombard vs Hunt preview, weigh-in results

BKFC continues to feature MMA fighters in bare knuckle action, and building an audience off of MMA fans looking for an extra violence kick.

And boy howdy, have they really made a clear example of that here. BKFC 22 takes place this week, bolstered mostly with MMA talent. Up top, we’ve got former Bellator champ and UFC fighter Hector Lombard, who has had a history of hitting hard and delivering on action. He meets Lorenzo Hunt, who is currently 5-1 under the BKFC banner since 2019.

Former WSOF title challenger Luis Palomino is also back in action and currently undefeated in BKFC, having defeated South Florida mainstay Elvin Brito, Isaac Vallie-Flagg and Jim Alers in the process. He’s up against 3-1 Dat Nguyen, whose nickname “Dat Be Dat“ is equal parts perfect and adorable. He’s coming off a win over former UFC fighter Johnny Bedford.

Britain Beltran (nee Hart) has made a mark on the bare knuckle scene by being a gritty performer with a lot of tenacity. She meets former UFC and Invicta fighter Pearl Gonzales, who makes her second appearance for BKFC after her win over Charissa Sigala.

American Top Team rep Marcus Brimage will also be participating as he meets Will Shutt, who makes his second BKFC appearance.

You can see the weigh-ins here:

Full card is as follows:

Hector Lombard, 185lb. vs. Lorenzo Hunt, 185lb. - BKFC Cruiserweight championship

Luis Palomino, 154.8 vs. Dat Nguyen, 151.9 - BKFC Lightweight championship

Britain Beltran (Hart), 123.6 vs. Pearl Gonzalez, 125.9

Francesco Ricchi, 174.6 vs. TBA

Gustavo Trujillo, 214.9 vs. Mike Kyle, 215.1

Joshuah ‘Famez’ Alvarez, 159.7 vs. Arthur Walcott-Ceesay, 155.5

Marcus Brimage, 144.8 vs. Will Shutt, 145.7

Rusty Crowder, 149.3 vs. Howard Davis, 144.3

Montaser Aboughaly, 146.5 vs. Jonathan Noah, 145.7

James Rodriguez, 179.4 vs. Brian Maxwell, 180.4

Peter Peraza, 153.7 vs. Manny Barrera, 150.8

Tyler Randall, 129.6 vs. Darwin Bonilla, 128.5

BKFC 22: Lombard vs Hunt starts this Friday night at 9:00pm EST, and will be available either via the BKFC app or for sale over at FITE.tv.