See you at 170 — Michael Chandler proposes new terms for Conor McGregor matchup

Michael Chandler has proposed new terms for his targeted matchup with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, inviting the Irishman to a fight at 170 pounds.

Chandler revealed his walkaround weight following his UFC 268 FOTN against Justin Gaethje at New York’s Madison Square Garden, claiming that he bulked back up to 191 lbs. just 72 hours removed from the fight.

Riddle me this: Two welterweights were in the main event of #ufc268. But two lightweights started the card. 72 hours removed from #ufc268, one of those lightweights who started the card weighed more than of all of them. Over 191lbs just 72 hours later. #seeyouat170mcgregor — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 11, 2021

McGregor is, of course, no stranger to 170 pounds, having defeated both Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone at that weight class. Chandler, however, has spent the bulk of his professional career at lightweight but started out as a welterweight in 2009.

Chandler will need ample time to heal up from his three-round war with Gaethje and McGregor is still recovering from a broken leg suffered in the Dustin Poirier trilogy at UFC 264. If this bout does actually happen, don’t expect it to take place until mid-2022 at the earliest.